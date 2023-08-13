Disney Chicken Debacle Explodes, Fans Fight For Tender King

One of the best things about visiting Walt Disney World Resort is the food. With hundreds of restaurants to choose from, Disney Guests can indulge as much as they want — we may just recommend you stay off the teacups if you do!

Some Disney dining locations are tougher to reserve, like Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom, where you can meet many Disney princesses like Snow White, Jasmine, Aurora, and Ariel — and, of course, Cinderella. Other dining locations that are tough to score are breakfast at Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera, Be Our Guest, Space 220, ‘Ohana, California Grill, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and more. When finding a Disney dining reservation is tough, some Guests turn to other dining reservations that are easier to obtain or options that will seat Guests on a first-come, first-serve basis.

American food is heavily available at all of the theme parks, if you are craving burgers or chicken tenders, you can likely find them within a few steps, no matter where you are. That being said, not every meal is the same, and some items may have the same name but can be wildly better than others. For example, Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café burgers could not compare to Geyser Point’s Bison Burger at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge — one is much higher in quality and taste.

Recently, Disney fans have gotten into it on the internet over what appears to be a very serious debate: where can you find the best chicken fingers on property? When posing this question, one might think that it is just chicken tenders, and they are all the same — but that is not the case according to many Disney Guests, as they have been sticking up for their favorites online.

One Disney Guest took to Reddit to ask: “Who has the best chicken fingers in your experience? Doing research for science.” The responses have been pouring in, with dozens of Disney Guests adding their favorites. One Guest said, “Tortugas tavern! They have an orange glaze”, another voted, “The Crystal Palace!”, another stated, “Chicken Guy. The fingers are really good, the sauces are out of this absolute world.I loved the sauces, so the plainness of the chicken was a huge benefit for me. If you don’t like adventurous dipping, maybe not the place.”

Others mentioned the Chicken and Waffle meal at Sleepy Hollow, as well as Pinnochio’s Village Haus – which are really just normal quick service tenders. Olivia’s Cafe at Old Key West and Chef Artsmiths Homecomin’ were also mentioned in the mix. Some chicken tender connoisseurs stated that Disney’s tender game is weak and that none of these locations is worthy of a winning spot.

In the end, the location with the most mentions was Chicken Guy, located in Disney Springs. Considering that is basically all the location makes, it makes sense that this award-winning chef’s creation is delicious. If you are ever visiting, be warned: Chicken Guy has a line nearly all of the time! It is a quick service location, but the chicken is quite good, and their fries have special seasoning. For Disney, it is priced reasonably and won’t break the bank.

Disney describes the location as, “One-of-a-Kind Flavors. Satisfy your appetite with the rockin’ restaurateur’s irresistible quick bites—including all-natural chicken tenders, skewers, sandwiches and salads that can be paired with over 20 varieties of house-made sauces perfect for dipping, slathering or smothering. Crave-worthy sides, desserts and assorted beverages are also available.”

Disney Food Costs Increase For Guests

Finding decently priced chicken tenders might be the move for those looking to visit, but not wanting to spend a fortune on food.

As of late, we have seen food prices increase at Walt Disney World. Most recently, we reported on Disney Springs location’s rising food costs. STK Steakhouse is one of the more expensive options, and now, the chain restaurant is becoming more expensive, specifically at Disney Springs. The Baby Gem Caesar increased by $2 and is now $25, Blue Iceberg increased $2 and is now $24, Crispy Calamari increased $2 and is now $28, Lil’ BRGs increased $2 and is now $26, Jalapeño Pickled Shrimp Cocktail rose $2 and is now to $33. And that was just the appetizers.

For entrees, the steak menu has seen significant jumps, most notably the Surf & Turf: Filet and Lobster Tails, which is now $89 and the Surf & Turf: Filet and Grilled Prawns, which is now $79 — both increased a whopping $10. Their sides also made $1 price increases and desserts $2 price increases. House of Blues also increased its menu items by $1 to $2.

On top of that, we have also seen Disney Cruise Line food costs jump at signature dining locations. Disney World ticket prices and Annual Passes have also had their costs raised.

Where is your favorite place to get chicken tenders at Disney World?

