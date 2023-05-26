The Truth Conservatives Forget About Disney

Posted on by Zach Gass 2 Comments
Many accusations have been thrown at the Walt Disney Company in recent weeks, especially out of Florida. The media giant has been accused of everything from indoctrination via Disney movies to turning people gay with water from the Disney World. The newsfeeds continue to overflow with similar barbs in the mouse’s direction, but Disney still has one key foundation that will stand firm and keep fans coming over and over again.

We’ve spoken on reports of Disney’s”indoctrination” before, and there was one element that both parties on either side of the political spectrum seem to constantly forget. If Disney is indeed guilty of pushing any message, it’s that the forces of good will always triumph over those of evil.

The Real Message of Disney Movies

Bob Iger himself has stated that Disney won’t be able to make everyone happy, but some (largely conservative) voices are calling out in furious anger towards some of the creative choices made in Disney’s recent films. If it’s not the period motifs in Turning Red, it’s the presence of “Disney’s first gay character” in Strange World, and the list goes on and on.

That all being said, does the presence of a select few “bad” movies speak for a legacy of animation and artistry stretching over the last hundred years? The short answer is no, but audiences seem to be so focused on the here and now that they have forgotten what made them love Disney in the first place.

Disney’s true “agenda” is one that they have been pushing since Snow White first woke up with Love’s First Kiss. In a world absolutely consumed by wicked people, poisonous ideas, and horrible intentions, good wins out over evil and true love conquers all. Every Disney movie has some variation of that formula because it works every single time.

Although some critics might call this unrealistic, saccharine, or flat out pandering, it’s the motif and message audiences need the most. No matter what side of the spectrum you identify with, our world has never been so divisive and fractured than it is right now. There has never been a more dire need for Disney’s brand of magic to help us cope.

In the famous words of John Lennon, “Everything will be okay in the end. If it’s not okay, it’s not the end.” Disney movies have provided an escape into fantasy and a glimmer of hope in the most trying of times, and that certainly hasn’t changed. If Disney really is indoctrinating their audience, it’s done best through beacon of optimism represented by our favorite mouse.

