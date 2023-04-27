Disney Keeps Their Promise with ‘Wish’ Trailer

To say that Walt Disney Studios has had a rough time with their animated features this year would be something of an understatement. Creators like Guillermo del Toro and films like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish have been continuously leaving the house of mouse in the dust, but that might be getting ready to change.

Disney’s next animated feature is Wish, a cosmic fairytale fantasy that explains the origins of the Wishing Star so many of Disney’s characters have hung their hopes and dreams upon. The trailer just debuted today on Youtube and social media, and it already looks incredible. However, there’s more to the story than magic, music, and talking goats.

Wish Keeps Disney’s Promise

The trailer is absolutely phenomenal and the look of the film brilliantly blends CGI animation with Disney’s trademarked hand-drawn style, similar to how Into the Spider-Verse blended it with a comic book artwork. However, that’s not the only elements of classic Disney the film is using.

Hardcore Disney fans will recognize more than a few similarities between Wish and several other animated features, especially those name-dropped in the trailer, and that’s entirely on purpose. Disney has just teased us with a sign that they are listening to their audience and getting back to basics.

After the fall of the infamous Bob Chapek, Disney execs, namely Bob Iger and Josh D’Amaro promised that Disney would return to its focus on storytelling. While we’ve only been graced with a teaser trailer of the new film, we can’t say they aren’t keeping their word.

From the mere few minutes alone, we are presented with a beautiful heroine with a talking animal sidekick, an elaborate and theatrical villain, and a narrative with a hero’s journey focused on wishes and magic. Does this sound familiar to anyone else?

As of now, it’s hard to tell much more until we are given more footage or even just music, but what we do know is that this appears to be Disney’s attempt to get back into the heights of the animation industry by revisiting what made them so beloved in the first place. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Hopefully, this is only the first step on a successful and magical journey.

Do you think Disney is finally getting the picture? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!