Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Accused of Letting Bear Escape at Disney World

It looks like the Country Bear Jamboree invited some of their long-lost bear cousins into Magic Kingdom this morning without a ticket. Both guests and fans are currently speaking out on the code: fur situation that is currently happening at the theme park.

When guests go to Walt Disney World Resort, there is so much for them to see and do, including interacting with tons of different animals and creatures. Although it is always fun to see the Disney ducks at EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — Disney’s Animal Kingdom is typically where the animals shine.

From the moment you walk into the park, there are already animals like flamingos and ant eaters greeting you well before the Tree of Life is even in view. Guests can walk through animal enclosure areas like Gorilla Falls, which resembles a similar experience to being in a zoo, just with higher theming. They can also ride Kilimanjaro Safaris, where a real-life giraffe can stop dead in your ride vehicle’s tracks. It is a very up close and personal experience; however, it is also one monitored by Cast Members who are trained to deal with these animals.

Seeing animals in a controlled environment is always fun, but seeing one on the loose might be cause for concern.

In the past, we have reported seeing wild turkey’s running through Disney World, but thankfully, they are a lot more afraid of us than we are of them and will run from humans instead of attacking (in most cases.

We have also spotted deer in Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, as well as other locations at Walt Disney World Resort, and a gator in the waters of Magic Kingdom!

In 2016, a family sued Disney World after a snake allegedly fell from a tree and onto an elderly woman. She suffered a fatal heart attack, and the son was bitten. On a more light-hearted note, a wild snake was spotted entering the Gorilla enclosure at Disney’s Animal Kingdom last summer. Just recently, a Disney Cast Member reported spotting a 10-foot snake sneaking through a line of more than 200 Disney Park Guests and no one noticed.

Today, reports of a bear entering the most magical place on earth have arisen, causing a stir within Magic Kingdom. It seems that a bear is on the loose at Magic Kingdom which has shut down half of the theme park, including 10 attractions which include:

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Pirates of the Caribbean

The Magic Carpets of Aladdin

Jungle Crusie

Haunted Mansion

The Hall of Presidents

Walt Disney World Railroad

Swiss Family Tree House

Under the Sea – Journey of The Little Mermaid

Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room

It is currently unclear how the bear got into Magic Kingdom, but we certainly know that he or she did not make a Park Pass Reservation for the day. It seems that no injuries have been reported; however, we are unsure as to how Disney will be handling this bear escape. That being said, social media has been running rampant since the news broke.

One of the most common comments is bringing up a joke about the Country Bear Jamboree. Some stated that they had already seen the bear, posting a photo of them with Big Al, while others like Katie Anne Herndon (@katieaherndon) said, “Surely the bear that’s on the loose in the Magic Kingdom is just trying to join the jamboree. He wanted to audition for the new set list.”

Funny enough, there was recently big Country Bear Jamboree news announced at Destination D23 as new music has been confirmed, as well as songs from the likes of Jungle Book.

Surge Gamer (@surgegamerlion) is blaming Florida Governor DeSantis for the bear running loose. It is no surprise that Disney and DeSantis have been locked in multiple legal battles since the Reedy Creek scandal began, but it does seem highly unlikely that he would ever unleash a bear on innocent tourists.

DeSantis sending in DA BEARS to destroy magic kingdom didn’t go so well as only one showed up

As we have reported, starting earlier this year, Gov. DeSantis embarked on a mission to strip The Walt Disney Company of any and all power it had in the state of Florida, starting with its Reedy Creek Improvement District. Eventually, DeSantis was successful, with Florida taking over the district, giving it a new name and appointing a brand new board.

One of the biggest changes the Gov. DeSantis-appointed board made was to abolish any and all diversity programs. In August, it was discovered that this change was made, with The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District abolishing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs (DEI) previously utilized by Disney-appointed members. The board labeled these as “discriminatory,” “un-American,” and a waste of money.

Others are noting simply how wild the news really is. Dusty Coog (@Dusty_Coog20) said, “Me Yesterday: I don’t really feel like there’s anything interesting going on. Me Today: There’s Literally an F-35 flying by itself that nobody can find because it is stealth and there’s a Bear at The Magic Kingdom.

The memes are glorious.”

Me Yesterday:

I don’t really feel like there’s anything interesting going on Me Today:

Others are thinking that the bear made it in from Tom Sawyer Island and are thinking that it should be shut down entirely. Matt Fisher (@MFischer421) is one of many who stated something about closing down the island for safety on a more permanent level.

“Is the bear still at Magic Kingdom? How did they get the bear out? Can this be a new Disney+ show? Is this a new Winnie the Pooh meet and greet? So many possibilities! Also, maybe just close Tom Sawyer Island…”

There are barely any serious mentions of safety on social media at the moment, or guests noting that that are concerned. Morgan (@morgannnnv) did noted, however, that she is worried for Cast Members. She said, “i love when the random disney blogs are more concerned about the bear in magic kingdom than the CM’s who have to be there & work alongside the bear in magic kingdom”. Some Cast Members replied that they were sad to be working there today, while another was thankful they are sick and had to call out.

Disney has tons of trained professionals who do deal with wildlife each day, and the theme park is equipped with Cast Members who will be able to contain the situation.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it is aware of reports of a black bear spotted in a tree at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World.

“Biologists with the FWC’s Bear Management Program, as well as FWC officers, are on scene.”

Would you be frightened if a bear was in Magic Kingdom while you were?

