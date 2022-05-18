Guest Spots Deer Walking Through Disney World

It’s not uncommon for Walt Disney World Resort Guests to spot wildlife while visiting the Disney Parks.

Many Disney Park Guests have reported wildlife sightings, especially while in Magic Kingdom. Just recently, a Disney Cast Member was spotted wrangling a snake at the entrance of the beloved Disney Park.

In 2016, a family sued Disney World after a snake allegedly fell from a tree and onto an elderly woman. She suffered a fatal heart attack and the son was bitten. On a more light-hearted note, a wild snake was spotted entering the Gorilla enclosure at Disney’s Animal Kingdom last summer. Just recently, a Disney Cast Member reported spotting a 10-foot snake sneaking through a line of more than 200 Disney Park Guests and no one noticed.

A wild gator was recently spotted just feet from Guests in Frontierland, as well.

Now, it seems that more wildlife sightings are happening, this time at Disney’s Grand Floridian.

TikTok user shared a video of a massive doe walking around Walt Disney World Resort.

After Work Views…. Nothing to see, carry along 😅 @Disney @thebellaagency #disney#disneyfairytalewedding #waltdisneyworld #disneysgrandfloridian

As you can see in the video, the doe is walking around enjoying the bushes. What a spectacular sight to be able to get that close to the animal, all the while at Disney. This is not the first time Guests have seen deer at Disney, so this is not a shock, however, it is definitely fun to see!

What’s the best wildlife story you have while at Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments!

