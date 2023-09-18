Wild Bear Breaks Into Disney World and Wreaks Havoc in Magic Kingdom

A wild bear is reportedly loose in Walt Disney World.

The Disney theme parks are a fantastic place to visit, whether you’re single or have a family of 15. From Magic Kingdom and EPCOT to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom, there’s no end in sight to the fun and magic that guests can experience. There’s plenty of shopping and dining to be done at the parks, especially at Disney Springs. Guests can also cool off at Disney World’s amazing water parks, Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon.

Just getting to and from the parks can be fun, thanks to the excellent transportation options found at Walt Disney World, such as the Skyliner and Monorail.

However, the main draw of “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is, of course, all of the rides and attractions.

Millions of guests visit Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, each and every year in order to experience the iconic list of attractions found here. Rides like “it’s a small world” and Peter Pan’s Flight have become household names, becoming some of the most legendary dark rides in the world. Rides like Expedition Everest and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind set the bar high in terms of roller coasters, showing the true talent and skill of Walt Disney Imagineering.

Unfortunately, none of this matters if the rides themselves are closed, which actually tends to happen quite often. It’s crucial that rides undergo maintenance and refurbishments so they remain as safe as possible, but sometimes, rides can close for unknown reasons, leaving guests in the dark. It’s always disappointing when your favorite happens to be closed when you visit a theme park, but this is simply part of the process. However, it’s not every day that the amount of ride closures hit double digits, which is exactly what happened at the Magic Kingdom Monday morning.

As reported by Wdwnagic, ten attractions are closed at Magic Kingdom as a result of a major outage. Outages are fairly common, though this specific example is quite unbelievable. This outage is reportedly a result of a wild bear running loose inside the Magic Kingdom itself. Spotting a wild bird, lizard, or snake is a fairly common occurrence at the Wlat Disney World, with the entire resort basically being swamp land. However, seeing a bear walk through the Magic Kingdom is certainly a site we would rather avoid, even if it sounds like a Disney film come to life.

Any amount of closures at any Disney theme park would be bad enough, but the fact that Magic Kingdom, the original park at Walt Disney World, is facing these issues is sure to cause a lot of headaches for guests and Disney cast members.

The following attractions were closed during this outage, with more closing since:

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Pirates of the Caribbean

The Magic Carpets of Aladdin

Jungle Crusie

Haunted Mansion

The Hall of Presidents

Walt Disney World Railroad

Swiss Family Tree House

Under the Sea – Journey of The Little Mermaid

Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room

We will continue to monitor the situation and update our story as more information becomes available.

These attractions are listed as “currently unavailable,” with no reopening timeframe given. Guests visiting Magic Kingdom will just have to keep checking their My Disney Experience app in order to stay updated on these closures. Guests can also ask fellow cast members about the closures, though they may not know the specific details or be able to give a concrete answer.

Guests can still access the rest of the Walt Disney World Resort, which includes Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT.

Stay tuned here for more updates!