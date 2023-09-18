Brand-New Trailer for ‘Avatar’ Sequel Finally Arrives

The next Avatar sequel is coming.

It turns out Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) was worth the 13-year wait. Despite many delays to its release date, which towards the end was mainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for an Avatar sequel was still incredibly high.

The long-awaited sequel obliterated the global box office (nothing new for director James Cameron), grossing over $2.320 billion worldwide and becoming the third highest-grossing movie ever. Now, we’re all waiting for the next movie in the series.

It’s no mystery that the subsequent three Avatar sequels are already in development, with the third being close to completion. However, earlier this year, fans were shocked (though some were not at all surprised) when Disney announced a reshuffle to the sequels’ release dates.

The new release schedule for Avatar 3 (2025), Avatar 4 (2029), and Avatar 5 (2031) is now as follows:

Avatar 3: currently slated to be released December 19, 2025

Avatar 4: now slated for December 21, 2029

Avatar 5: now slated for December 19, 2031

While it’s hardly all that surprising, especially considering how long fans had to wait for last year’s Avatar sequel, the prospect of not seeing the franchise conclude for another eight years is disheartening, to say the very least (assuming it doesn’t get delayed again).

However, not all hope is lost. Fans hoping to delve even deeper into the world of Pandora now have two Avatar movies they can watch at their leisure, and there’s also the immersive themed land Pandora — The World of Avatar at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

But there’s more. The upcoming first-person, open-world video game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (TBA) will be here a lot sooner than Avatar 3, and though, of course, it isn’t a movie, the fact that it’s set to be the most immersive entry in the franchise will be a huge draw.

As per the Frontiers of Pandora website, here’s the synopsis for the new Avatar sequel:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ is a first-person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment — a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open-world experience. In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.

Ubisoft has now released a brand-new trailer, following the initial teaser two years ago, and the world premiere trailer and the gameplay overview from earlier this year.

Check out the new “official story trailer” below:

While the “world premiere trailer” already revealed the synopsis for the game, we now get a more in-depth look at the fish-out-of-water Na’vi character we’ll be playing and how they’ll be forced to confront the RDA and their own kind.

Frontiers of Pandora offers the breathtaking world created in James Cameron’s movies at your fingertips. You can explore the “Western Frontier” of Pandora, customize your Na’vi character, ride your sky banshee, fight against humans and other Na’vi, and so much more.

James Cameron previously revealed that the game will have ties to Pandora — The World of Avatar at Walt Disney World.

Frontiers of Pandora releases on December 7, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows for PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. Check out the official website for more information.

James Cameron’s The Way of Water is now streaming on Disney+.

