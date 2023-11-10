Corruption Accusations? DeSantis Board in Hot Seat Following Alarming Discovery

In other news, a report by Fortune claims that the present administrative authority responsible for Walt Disney World, now overseen by appointees chosen by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, has submitted legal documents asserting that the agreements previously established between Disney and the former governing district, predating DeSantis’s assumption of control, are deemed legally invalid.

But it would now seem that the CFTOD is facing other allegations as new information has surfaced detailing specific salaries of members of the CFTOD, run by DeSantis followers.

According to @Jason_Garcia on X, formally Twitter, the new district administrator, Glen Glizean, demoted the district’s chief of staff so that he could give the job to a former colleague, per a report from the Orlando Sentinel.

The new district administrator – a DeSantis appointee given a fatter salary than his predecessor – demoted the district's chief of staff so he could give the job to a former colleague. Then he gave her a promotion and $55K raise after less than 3 months on the job (to $250K/yr) https://t.co/LqGdtr3LyO — Jason Garcia (@Jason_Garcia) November 10, 2023

Garcia went on to mention the following:

Another detail: When DeSantis appointee Glen Gilzean “applied” to become the new district administrator at the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (formerly Reedy Creek), he listed three references. All three were DeSantis-appointed members of the CFTOD board.

Garcia then posted these findings and said the following:

Those DeSantis CFTOD board members were chair Martin Garcia, Brian Aungst and Mike Sasso (who has since resigned from the board) pic.twitter.com/NUMrnpmuCF — Jason Garcia (@Jason_Garcia) November 10, 2023

Those DeSantis CFTOD board members were chair Martin Garcia, Brian Aungst and Mike Sasso (who has since resigned from the board)

Per the information listed above, it would seem that folks are now accusing the CFTOD of corruption following the news of these high paychecks being distributed to the board members, overseen by someone close to the Florida Governor.

“The corruption is so obvious, yet nothing is being done about it,” said one person in the comment section. “The corruption is frightening…” argued another person.

Of course, these allegations are strong but are not yet confirmed by anyone or any media outlet and should be taken with a grain of salt and inspected by the proper channels.

What are your thoughts on these recent findings from DeSantis’ board members from the CFTOD?