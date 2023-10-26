DeSantis Board Accused of Inside Trading, Separation From Disney World Imminent

A new million-dollar deal has emerged from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s board, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD), leading to the accusation of the DeSantis board dealing in inside trading and the possibility of the governing district attempting to separate itself from Walt Disney World (WDW).

The DeSantis vs. Disney vs. CFTOD Legal Battle Continues

New information indicating further political drama from WDW’s governing district, the former Reedy Creek District, now called the Central Florida Oversight Tourism District, has been released. But where did this all start, and why are they at each other’s throats? It all began when Disney World took a political stance on a pressing issue that became law throughout Florida.

Following Disney’s stance, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis began to take a considerable interest in WDW and how the theme park super-giant governs itself, leading DeSantis to question why Disney holds so much power in the state of Florida. This led to DeSantis taking over the former Reedy Creek district, Walt Disney World Resort’s governing district, and ultimately dismantling its previous board to bring in his puppets to keep tabs on WDW.

In May 2023, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) sued Disney in a Florida state court. The CFTOD board accused Disney of trying to undermine the new board’s authority and sneaking deals through right before the change in leadership took place.

Disney filed a federal lawsuit against CFTOD. Disney sought unspecified damages and faced concrete, imminent, and ongoing injury due to CFTOD’s new powers and composition. Disney moved to withdraw four of its five claims against DeSantis and the CFTOD, leaving only the free speech allegations.