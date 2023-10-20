Disneyland Resort Issues Warning to All Guests Effective Immediately

A stark warning has been issued at a Disneyland Resort to all guests. Here’s what you need to know.

Related: Chaos Ensues After Over 50 Disney World Guests Attempt to Line Jump at Major Attraction

Which Disneyland Resort Is This Article Talking About?

The warning was sent to all guests from Disneyland Paris (DLP) in France. Disneyland Paris, also known as Disneyland Paris Resort, is a popular theme park and entertainment complex located in Marne-la-Vallée, a suburb of Paris, France. It opened its doors in 1992 and has become one of Europe’s most visited tourist destinations.

The resort includes two main theme parks: Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. Disneyland Park, also called Parc Disneyland, is similar to the original Disneyland in California and features iconic attractions like Sleeping Beauty Castle. Walt Disney Studios Park is dedicated to the world of cinema and showcases the behind-the-scenes magic of film production.

In addition to the theme parks, Disneyland Paris offers a variety of hotels, restaurants, and entertainment options, making it a complete vacation destination. It’s a place where visitors can experience Disney magic, meet beloved characters, enjoy thrilling rides, and immerse themselves in a world of fantasy and adventure, all with a touch of European charm. Disneyland Paris continues to enchant visitors of all ages with its unique blend of Disney storytelling and French culture.

Related: Disney Guest Banned Indefinitely After Committing Life-Threatening Stunt on Attraction

What Warning Was Sent Out to All Guests? And Why?

Disneyland Paris immediately sent out a warning to all guests looking to book a hotel stay for the better part of next year, 2024, stating that the entrance to Disney Studios Park would be going through several phases of construction works, including the closure of Studio 1.

According to the official Disneyland Paris website, when guests try to book a stay through October 2024, there is a warning that comes up mentioning the following: