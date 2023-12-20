Disney World Drowns in Wait Times, Genie+ Sells Out, and More as Christmas Crowds Arrive

Christmas is just around the corner, which means Disney World is currently dealing with excessive crowds, high wait times, and Genie+ selling out.

Disney World Prepares for the Busiest Time of the Year as Christmas Crowds Arrive

The week preceding and following Christmas stands out as one of the most bustling periods at Walt Disney World Resort, attracting visitors eager to immerse themselves in the holiday enchantment. As families and friends come together to celebrate the festive season, the parks transform into magical wonderlands adorned with dazzling lights, festive decorations, and special holiday-themed events. The allure of witnessing iconic parades, experiencing enchanting shows, and enjoying exclusive seasonal offerings draws crowds seeking to create cherished memories amid the beautiful atmosphere.

Christmas Day and Christmas Eve tend to be the busiest times and days regarding New Years Eve and New Years Day also being pretty busy and still bringing in those Disney World Christmas crowds to any Disney park.

The Magic Kingdom Park is celebrating on select nights the Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are having their new Disney Jollywood Nights.

Grow up. It's Christmas Week at Disney World and Epcot has a grand total of four rides with wait times over an hour. And that is at the same time Epcot desperately needs more rides. Compared to normal holiday crowds, that's empty.https://t.co/j4CpFBbA10 https://t.co/1s4lp4LY4y — wdwpro (@wdwpro1) December 20, 2023

With guests posting to social media about the big crowds and high wait times at the Disney theme parks, others are reminding them about the time of year:

Folks are discussing on social media how Walt Disney World Resort can fix high wait times, large crowds, and more at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom. But the truth is, nothing can fix the country’s busiest time of the year for vacations. Spring break is another time of year when the crowds are at the Disney World parks, with the inclusion of the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival taking place around that time of year as well. But the Disney experience during the Holiday season is unmatched, as Christmas decorations, Santa Claus, and more lead to a significant rise in Disney World crowds.

Exactly this. There is plenty of room for improvement at Walt Disney World, but there is no “fixing” peak season crowds. That’d be like trying to fix Times Square on NYE. It is what it is. — Tom Bricker (@Tom_Bricker) December 20, 2023

Guests were especially upset with Genie+ not only selling out in record time but also reaching price heights that make it difficult for families to afford.

Ima be honest Disney World fucking sucks now. Pay to get in

Pay for Genie+

Pay for exclusive lighting lane

Take out a loan for food All to stand around waiting for 99% of your day. This will be my last Disney Trip. — Dillionial (@Dillion_Lalor) December 20, 2023

In a swift turn of events, Disney Genie+ experienced an unprecedented sellout today, catching many by surprise. The demand was so intense that the Magic Kingdom and Multi-Park options reached total capacity at a remarkably early hour, specifically at 9:45 a.m., a mere hour post-opening.

Priced at $29 for today’s Multi-Park and Magic Kingdom Genie+ option, just shy of the previous record of $35, the swift depletion of available slots hints at potential price adjustments in the upcoming days. As Walt Disney World gears up for its peak attendance week, the sellout today suggests an imminent price surge, signaling a dynamic shift in the cost dynamics of the Genie+ experience.

Disney Parks are also dealing with large crowds taking over the theme parks, with some guests correcting others in regards to just how bad the crowds are right now within the parks:

Lmfao are you kidding? Do you know how freaking crowded it is right now? Why do you lie so much? — CosmicRewind🚀 (@TomorrowVenture) December 20, 2023

The crowds right now at the Disney World parks are leading to high wait times, with some attractions reaching over two and a half hours as the average wait times are 90+ minutes, according to Thrill Data.

Looking at the wait times for Walt Disney World, I think they closed off the proverbial faucet rather than oversell. There have been quite a bit of lightning lanes still available. #genieplus #disneyworld #WaltDisneyWorld #magickingdom — Geoffrey Nease (@gnease42) December 20, 2023

As you embark on your Florida vacation, you must be tuned to the time of year and the inevitable influx of visitors, particularly at the enchanting Disney World theme parks. With peak seasons and special events, such as holidays or school breaks, come significant crowds eager to partake in the magic.

Patience becomes a virtue during these times, as longer wait times, bustling pathways, and packed attractions are par for the course. Embrace the spirit of the season, plan strategically, and allow extra time for navigating the enchanting realms of Disney World. Remember, the joy of the experience often outweighs the temporary inconveniences, and a mindful approach ensures you make the most of your magical adventure amid the lively atmosphere of the parks.