Disney Theme Park Sells Out in Record Time as Prices Continue to Rise

Walt Disney World’s most iconic and popular theme park sold out within minutes.

While each theme park at Walt Disney World is special in its own way, the Magic Kingdom is truly the main attraction of the resort, bringing in millions upon millions of guests every year. Because of Magic Kingdom’s popularity, this means that it’s usually the first park to “sell out,” both in regards to tickets and Disney Genie+.

As of Wednesday morning, Disney Genie+ is completely sold out for Magic Kingdom. This is reflected in the My Disney Experience app. The Disney Genie+ service sold out in record time by 9:45 a.m., less than an hour after the park opened.

As we steadily approach Christmas, Disney Genie+ has risen in price accordingly. The holiday season is one of the most popular if not the most popular, times to visit the Walt Disney World Resort, with guests eager to visit “The Most Magical Place on Earth” during one of the most magical times of the year. The parks often hit capacity during holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve.

Disney Genie was introduced to both the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, back in 2019. This new system forever changed the way guests interact with the Disney theme parks, eliminating Disney’s old FastPass system. Disney Genie is totally free and allows guests to plan out their day on the My Disney Experience App. However, for a price, guests can purchase Disney Genie+, the same service with more options. With Genie+, guests can make Lightning Lane reservations, which essentially act as FastPasses to various rides and attractions.

This new system has been incredibly controversial from the moment it was unveiled and remains one of the most controversial aspects of a Disney theme park vacation. This is not to say that the new system has not been successful, with Disney Genie+ bringing in millions for The Walt Disney Company each and every year.

Because of the larger crowds, the price for Disney Genie+ rises. The price for Disney Genie+ varies day to day, with Disney adjusting the price based on crowd levels and the time of year. A Walt Disney World vacation is totally doable without buying Disney Genie+, but the service does allow guests to make some important reservations.

