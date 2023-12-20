Controversial Disney World Attraction To Shut Down Indefinitely, Re-Theme Rumored

The Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith ride at Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World is reportedly shutting down with no reopening date, adding yet another closure to the increasingly controversial fan-favorite attraction.

According to WDW Magic, the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will close on January 8, 2024, and is not currently listed to be open to Guests through at least the end of February. The popular ride has been closed numerous times in the last year, and at one point, it was closed for months at a time.

While many Disney World rides are periodically closed for refurbishment or scheduled repairs, the frequency of the Aerosmith-branded attraction shutting down without prior announcement has led to speculation that the ride was either experiencing serious technical issues or that its association with the American rock band is becoming untenable for Disney.

Related: Disney Confirms Several Major Rides Closing in 2024

The Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster first opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 1999, and features appearances from Aerosmith as well as songs like “Walk This Way,” “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” “Sweet Emotion,” and “Back in the Saddle.” Notably, the band’s 1989 hit “Love in an Elevator” was rewritten as the slightly more family-friendly “Love in a Roller Coaster.”

While the attraction may be a favorite for many Park Guests, it has grown somewhat controversial after Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler was accused of sexual assault of a minor by two different women in the last several years. While the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster has been a part of Disney World for decades, the company may simply be growing leery of continued association with an alleged sexual assaulter.

Notably, the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster avec Aerosmith at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris was shut down in 2019 and replaced with Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, part of the new Avengers Campus Paris. Given Disney’s focus on Marvel-branded entertainment in the last several years and the increasingly shaky reputation of Aerosmith, it is entirely possible that the same thing will happen at Walt Disney World.

Related: Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Could Get Electric Retheme

We previously polled our readers as to their opinions of how the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith could be rebranded, and there has been speculation that it (like Disneyland Paris) could be rebranded around Marvel or even the Muppets. We’ll just have to wait and see if it ever reopens as we currently know it.

Inside the Magic reached out to Walt Disney World for comment, but has not heard back by the time of publishing.

Do you think the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will re-open or re-brand? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments below!