Disney Confirms Several Major Rides Closing in 2024

Several iconic Disney theme park rides and attractions will be shutting down in 2024.

As is the case with any amusement park destination, whether that be Universal Studios, Six Flags, LEGOLAND, SeaWorld, or Dollywood, rides and attractions must close down from time to time to ensure the safety of guests as well as the longevity of the attraction itself. This is an unfortunate but necessary part of any theme park, and Disney parks are no different.

Both Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, have seen multiple rides and attractions close in 2023, with plenty more closures slated for 2024. An entire theme park at Walt Disney World has remained closed for the entirety of 2023, with Disney keeping its Typhoon Lagoon water park off limits until early 2024.

However, these closures also extend overseas, with the Disneyland Paris Resort announcing a few upcoming closures of its own.

The Disneyland Paris Resort has revealed multiple upcoming ride and attraction closures that you need to know about. This new closure list includes some heavy hitters, like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, as well as Phantom Manor, the resort’s version of Haunted Mansion. The upcoming closures are listed below, some of which do not have specified reopening dates.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad: January 29 – March 16

PhilharMagic: March 4 – TBD

Casey Jr: March 11 – TBD

Phantom Manor: March 11 – March 22

Crush’s Coaster: March 11 – 22

As you can see, some of these attractions do not have reopening dates, meaning their closures are indefinite. This is always frustrating, especially if you happen to be visiting around the time the ride or attraction is closing.

The Disneyland Paris Resort opened in 1992 and features a wide range of things to do. The resort is located in Chessy, France, and features two distinct theme parks: Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. Each one of these theme parks is fun in its own way, but Disneyland Park is an absolutely stunning experience, featuring some great attractions and a beautiful rendition of Sleeping Beauty Castle. The European resort also features Disney Village, a destination that is similar to Disney Springs in Walt Disney World and Downtown Disney in Disneyland.

The Disneyland Paris Resort has a lot of unique experiences for guests to enjoy, as well as classic Disney theme park attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” and the previously mentioned Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

Have you ever been to Disneyland Paris?