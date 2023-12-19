After 35 Years as Goofy, Bill Farmer Shares History with the Character

Dippy Dawg to some, George Geef to others, but to us and Bill Farmer, he’s just plain Goofy.

Goofy has been one of the quintessential Disney characters since the 1930s and has proven to be one of the studio’s most versatile characters. However, the dopey dog wouldn’t be nearly as memorable as he is today without his iconic laugh, yell, and infectious “a-hyuck!”

As the Walt Disney Company celebrates its 100th anniversary, so does Goofy commemorate a major milestone. Not only has Goofy been a pillar of Disney’s classic cartoons for decades, but his voice actor has also had a hand in shaping the Disney legacy.

Bill Farmer: 35 Years of Getting Goofy

Many performers have portrayed Disney’s lanky and clumsy everyman (or dog) since Pinto Colvig first originated the role. Will Ryan, Tony Pope, and Hal Smith are just a few character actors who have brought Goofy to life, but they have yet to hold the torch as long or make the character his own quite like Bill Farmer.

Farmer is a veteran voice actor who has portrayed dozens of different Disney animation roles in his career, including the voice of Mickey’s pal Pluto and Horace Horsecollar for many years. Assuming the role of Goofy in 1987, Farmer has been the man behind the Goof for 35 years, and he recently shared his thoughts on the character and his legacy with Walt Disney Animation Studios.

@disneyanimation Bill Farmer has officially been Goofy for thirty-five years. See what happens when you give Goofy a camera in “Once Upon a Studio” on @Disney+. ♬ original sound – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Farmer has been the voice of Goofy in nearly every major appearance of the character since he first assumed the role, including TV appearances like Mickey Mouse Funhouse on Disney Junior, and the phenomenally successful Kingdom Hearts franchise. In celebration of the company’s 100th anniversary, Disney released Once Upon a Studio (2023) to commemorate a century’s worth of magic and hundreds of enchanting characters (Goofy included), during which Farmer shared his story about his time as the beloved character.

Times, techniques, and mediums might change, but Disney fans can always rely on Disney’s classic characters like Mickey, Donald, and Goofy to remain a constant in a world of variables. Like so many others in his line of work, Farmer’s voice is permanently ingrained in our minds and memories as the voice we most associate with the character. Although his lit of roles continues to grow, he will forever be linked with the one and only Goofy.

