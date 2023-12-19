Home » Entertainment

After 35 Years as Goofy, Bill Farmer Shares History with the Character

in Disney, Entertainment, Movies & TV

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
Goofy and his son Max Goof walking together and smiling in a scene from 'A Goofy Movie'

Credit: Disney

Dippy Dawg to some, George Geef to others, but to us and Bill Farmer, he’s just plain Goofy.

Goofy poses at Disneyland Paris
Credit: Disney

Goofy has been one of the quintessential Disney characters since the 1930s and has proven to be one of the studio’s most versatile characters. However, the dopey dog wouldn’t be nearly as memorable as he is today without his iconic laugh, yell, and infectious “a-hyuck!”

As the Walt Disney Company celebrates its 100th anniversary, so does Goofy commemorate a major milestone. Not only has Goofy been a pillar of Disney’s classic cartoons for decades, but his voice actor has also had a hand in shaping the Disney legacy.

Bill Farmer: 35 Years of Getting Goofy

Credit: Disney

Many performers have portrayed Disney’s lanky and clumsy everyman (or dog) since Pinto Colvig first originated the role. Will Ryan, Tony Pope, and Hal Smith are just a few character actors who have brought Goofy to life, but they have yet to hold the torch as long or make the character his own quite like Bill Farmer.

Farmer is a veteran voice actor who has portrayed dozens of different Disney animation roles in his career, including the voice of Mickey’s pal Pluto and Horace Horsecollar for many years. Assuming the role of Goofy in 1987, Farmer has been the man behind the Goof for 35 years, and he recently shared his thoughts on the character and his legacy with Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Farmer has been the voice of Goofy in nearly every major appearance of the character since he first assumed the role, including TV appearances like Mickey Mouse Funhouse on Disney Junior, and the phenomenally successful Kingdom Hearts franchise. In celebration of the company’s 100th anniversary, Disney released Once Upon a Studio (2023) to commemorate a century’s worth of magic and hundreds of enchanting characters (Goofy included), during which Farmer shared his story about his time  as the beloved character.

Times, techniques, and mediums might change, but Disney fans can always rely on Disney’s classic characters like Mickey, Donald, and Goofy to remain a constant in a world of variables. Like so many others in his line of work, Farmer’s voice is permanently ingrained in our minds and memories as the voice we most associate with the character. Although his lit of roles continues to grow, he will forever be linked with the one and only Goofy.

Inside the Magic Reached out to Bill Farmer for further commentary, but received no response at the time of publishing.

What’s your favorite Goofy moment? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!

Tagged:DisneyGoofyWalt Disney Animation

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

