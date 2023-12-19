Disney Brings Back Iconic Attraction, Goes All-In After ‘Little Mermaid’ Success

A long-forgotten piece of Walt Disney World history is coming back soon.

According to a new report, Disney is planning to bring back its Voyage of the Little Mermaid attraction in the coming future. Voyage of the Little Mermaid told the story of Disney’s classic film The Little Mermaid (1989) in an incredibly fun and unique way, featuring real-life actors and singers, as well as creative uses of puppets. The show became a fan-favorite of the park, offering guests a much-needed break from the action of the rest of the park.

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to so many incredible and magical experiences that it can be hard to keep count. From Magic Kingdom and EPCOT to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom, there’s no end in sight to all of the wonderful things you can do at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” However, just like any other amusement park destination, such as SeaWorld, Universal Studios, or Six Flags, sometimes these rides and attractions must close down.

The original Voyage of the Little Mermaid stage show debuted on January 7, 1992, and remained part of the theme park for decades. The attraction shut down during the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 and, unfortunately, never returned. Despite the attraction’s building being left the exact same, Disney remained silent on Voyage of the Little Mermaid. However, Disney is planning on bringing this iconic experience to the theme park, this time in a new and exciting way.

Plans are now underway to bring back Voyage of the Little Mermaid to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. An official announcement has not yet been made, but we can expect more details to be shared publicly very soon. There’s no doubt that the new show will be able to utilize updated technology and effects, making the overall experience that much better. It’s very likely that the success of Disney’s The Little Mermaid (2023) remake solidified Disney’s faith in the franchise, causing them to move forward with plans to bring this attraction back. The live-action remake sees Halle Bailey take on the role of Ariel and proved to be quite a box-office success. The film grossed over $569 million worldwide, half of which was earned in North America. The film became the ninth-highest-grossing film of 2023 and the seventh-highest-grossing remake by Disney. Who knows, we may even see elements from the new film make their way into this iconic experience. Disney’s Hollywood Studios could really use another attraction, with the somewhat small theme park being one of the most consistently crowded parks in Walt Disney World. This is mostly due to the park’s great selection of rides and attractions.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios was the third theme park to open at the Walt Disney World Resort and features the widest variety of rides and attractions of any park at the resort. Here, Guests will find thrilling attractions like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, as well as immersive rides such as Star Tours and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Fans of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story franchise are in luck as well, with Disney’s Hollywood Studios featuring an entire land based on this iconic series of animated films.

