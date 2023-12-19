Snowstorm Covers Entire Universal Theme Park, Hogwarts Frozen

Snow has taken over one of the most iconic theme parks in the world, and guests are covered in it.

When we think of the Universal and Disney theme parks, our minds often jump to Orlando, the theme park capital of the world. Of course, Orlando is home to all of Walt Disney World Resort, which is the whopping size of San Francisco, including four theme parks (EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom) as well as two water parks (Typhoon Lagoon, Blizzard Beach), Disney Springs, and over 25 resorts. On top of that, there are even more amenities for guests like golf courses, mini golf, ESPN Wide World of Sports, and more.

Then, just a short ride down I4, visitors can find Universal Orlando Resort. Guests at the theme parks can enjoy Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, and if they want to get wet, Volcano Bay is perfect. Universal also has CityWalk, with tons of eateries, shopping, and activities like a Jurassic Park and Back to the Future escape room.

Both of these theme parks were built in Orlando for a few reasons: firstly, the land was affordable and secondly, Orlando posses a climate that stays warm year-round, making it a perfect vacation destination for those looking to escape the cold, and also, giving the parks no need to close down, as we have seen with regional theme parks, like the Six Flags brand that cannot operate many of their outdoor attractions in the winter due to the snow and freezing temperatures.

While the Orlando theme parks do not have to deal with snow, the international parks certainly do.

Universal Studios Beijing was built with snow in mind, so the newest addition to the Universal theme park chain has many indoor offerings, including a majority of their rides being covered, so that snow and cold are not big issues. That being said, when it does snow, nearly all walk ways and outdoor areas are uncovered, so guests will have to endure the cold.

For some, this may not sound like the most pleasant experience, however, for others, walking through the Wizarding World of Harry Potter so close to Christmas and seeing Hogsmeade and Hogwarts topped off with a thin layer of fluffy snow gives the land a sense of realism and seasonal change that only enhances the immersion that is already in place.

Jenny (@Jenny_Stewart) posted a video of multiple guests enjoying the snowfall in the Wizarding World, and it was simply stunning! We can see what appears to be Jenny and another guest smiling wide as they are exploring the land in the show, with other guests in the background admiring the site and snapping photos of their own.

Beijing is reported to only receive a few days of snow each year, 3-4 to be exact, so this is an incredibly rare sight and experience for guests.

The comments of this video are flooded with guests stating that they would cry if they were able to experience this rare snowstorm, and that a visit like this is truly magical.

In the past, we have seen snow take over the Disney parks as well. Disneyland Paris can also experience snowfall, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort. Both locations are similar to Beijing, however, where the snowfall is not something that is entirely common, so it is a spectacle for guests who are able to see it.

Universal has actually just confirmed the purchase of land in Bedford, England for the possibility of a new theme park, which has a working name of Universal Great Britain as URL’s have been purchased with that domain. That theme park would too have to deal with the possibility of snow when it comes to fruition, and because of that, it is being stated that the format of the park will be similar to Beijing in terms of having many enclosed offerings and attractions that would make the outdoor weather a moot point in terms of operational functionality.

Universal Beijing Resort is a collaborative venture between Universal Parks & Resorts and Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment Co. Ltd. The resort, which opened in September 2021, is comprised of Universal Studios Beijing theme park, Universal CityWalk Beijing entertainment complex, and two hotels—Universal Studios Grand Hotel and NUO Resort Hotel.

The theme park showcases attractions, shows, and experiences based on popular Universal Studios franchises such as Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, Transformers, and Despicable Me.

The Jurassic World: Isla Nublar section immerses visitors in a dinosaur-themed environment. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter replicates the magical setting from J.K. Rowling’s series. Transformers: Metrobase brings the world of Autobots and Decepticons to life. Minion Land features attractions centered around the mischievous Minions. Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness is inspired by DreamWorks’ Kung Fu Panda franchise. Additionally, WaterWorld, a live-action stunt show, is based on the Universal Pictures film of the same name.

