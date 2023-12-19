BREAKING: Disney World Hotel Bookings Currently Unavailable

At this time, all Disney World hotel bookings are currently unavailable online for guests.

Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Rooms Not Available for Booking

Anyone looking to book a hotel room onsite at Walt Disney World Resort cannot, as bookings for guests are currently down across the entire Disney World website. According to an official statement from the website, anyone booking rooms right now will have to wait as that feature is not being offered.

Booking is currently unavailable. We’re working to restore availability as soon as possible. Please check back later.

News broke out of this development just moments ago as Disney is working hard to remedy the situation and once again allow guests to book their rooms for their Disney vacation in Orlando.

The booking feature is currently not working for any of the onsite Disney World hotels, including Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, the Grand Floridian Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort and many others. Guests with a booking to a Disney Resort hotel still have their reservations despite this glitch.

Disney World offers guests a large variety of hotels to choose from, including getting to stay at places like the Grand Floridian Resort, Port Orleans Resort, Disney’s Beach Club Resort, Fort Wilderness Lodge, Walt Disney World Swan, Coronado Springs, and so many more. From a deluxe resort to a value resort, there’s something for everyone looking to stay on property at a Walt Disney World hotel. Guests who stay on the property can enjoy early theme park entry to places like Magic Kingdom Park before all regular guests.

For anyone with a current reservation to one of Disney World’s hotels, you should be able to continue to see and verify your booking by contacting Disney’s customer service hotline. For anyone currently attempting to make a booking for one of the hotels, it’s best to stay put and wait until Disney resolves the issue, which should not take much longer.

The issue with booking is likely some kind of bug in the system or website. Disney has the proper measures to deal with this type of situation. You can still shop around and compare pricing for various Disney World hotels on the website, as it operates in a typical fashion.

Inside The Magic will follow this update closely and monitor the situation to update our readers once more news comes out regarding Walt Disney World Resort hotel bookings through the official website.

Guests can still contact Disney World through their customer service line and make their reservations through the phone, but with the website being down, please be mindful that there will likely be a long hold time as other guests pour in.