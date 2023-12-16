Disney Cruise Line Fleet Sets New Age Limit for On-Board Activities

The Disney Cruise Line is making fleetwide changes to the age range for some youth clubs. Here’s everything you need to know.

Which Disney Cruise Line Youth Clubs Are Changing Their Age Ranges?

The Disney Cruise Line is changing Disney’s Oceaneer Club and Oceaneer Lab age ranges, effective immediately for sailings departing on or after December 21, 2023. Disney’s Oceaneer Club and Oceaneer Lab are activity centers for children ages 3–12 on Disney Cruise Line ships. An insulated hallway connects the clubs and offers a variety of activities, including:

Oceaneer Club: A fleetwide activity center with themed lands, games, and Disney character meet-and-greets.

Oceaneer Lab: A fleetwide activity center with hands-on activities, stage plays, interactive storytelling, and a Magic PlayFloor.

Parents can drop off their children between 9 a.m. and midnight or 1 a.m.; trained staff will watch them and lead them in activities. Parents can also sign their children in and out as they please.

According to Disney insider and journalist Scott Gustin, the new age ranges for the Oceaneer Club and Lab will change from ages 3 through 12 to ages 3 through 10. The official statement from Disney says that based on guest feedback and to enhance the youth activities experiences for their youngest and tween guests, Disney is updating the age range for the Oceaneer Club and Lab.

Disney Cruise Line is making fleetwide changes to the age range for Disney’s Oceaneer Club and Disney’s Oceaneer Lab. On sailings departing on or after Dec. 21, the age range in the Oceaneer Club and Oceaneer Lab will change from 3-12 to 3-10. Kids 11 and 12 may visit Edge. pic.twitter.com/30hhERjHEW — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 15, 2023

Disney mentioned that kids of all ages can continue to experience these spaces during Open House hours. But during the other times, kids aged three through ten will have the Club and Lab reserved just for them, with specially guided activities in motion for children ages 3 through 4.

Disney Cruise Line’s Vibe and Edge are teen- and tween-only hangout areas. Vibe is for ages 14–17, and Edge is for ages 11–14. Both areas are chill-out spots with comfortable couches, computer games, large-screen TVs, and other amenities.

Vibe is a hip hangout for older kids where you can chill out, socialize, watch movies, listen to music, and play games. Teens must present a coded Key to the World card to access the club. Vibe can also feature teens-only dance parties and karaoke.

Edge is an interactive play space for tweens with a dance floor, a lounge area, and the latest high-tech music, video, and gaming systems. Edge also has karaoke, scavenger hunts, themed nights, and other special events.

Per the official Disney statement, children 11 through 12 may visit Edge as Edge will continue to be available to tweens 11 through 14. Vibe will continue providing guests ages 14 through 17 with their special place to “connect with other teens.”

You can read more information about the Disney Cruise Line, the Oceaneer Club and Lab, Edge, and Vibe by clicking here.