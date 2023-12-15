Alex Hirsch Announces ‘Gravity Falls’ Sequel

After closing the Mystery Shack, did Alex Hirsch make a deal with a demon to bring fans back to the town of Gravity Falls?

Gravity Falls is one of the strangest and most beloved creations Disney Animation has ever released, but its fanbase has been begging for more since the series ended. However, series creator Alex Hirsch has been baiting fans for years.

The adventures of Dipper and Mable with their Grunkle Stan provided Disney fans with 40 episodes of freaky fun. Apart from the saga concerning the journals and “Weirdmageddon,” the show essentially operated by a monster-of-the-week formula in which the Pines twins, Grunkle Stan, Soos, and the rest of their friends often tangoed with fantasy or supernatural creatures like gnomes, zombies, or wayward time-travelers. However, no entity caused the heroes more grief than the silly and sadistic Bill Cipher.

Return to Gravity Falls with The Book of Bill

Bill Cipher is the primary antagonist and fan favorite of Gravity Falls, and he has had a primary role in and out of the series. Voiced by Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch, Bill is a demon from the second dimension and serves as the embodiment of chaos and disorder in the show’s mythos.

Hirsch has used the character multiple times to tease the fanbase about the show’s state and possible return, but (like Bill) he’s always been very mysterious about the future of the series until the following post was made on the creator’s Twitter account.

Against all laws of physics, logic, and good taste, Bill Cipher has somehow managed to write a book. This can’t be good. The Book of Bill invades book stores this July! #TheBookOfBill 👁️ ⃤ pic.twitter.com/5xWYStBMxq — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) December 15, 2023

Per the man himself, the triangular terror seems to have written his own Necronomicon-inspired book set to release in July of 2024. The trailer above is as splendidly surreal as anything from the Gravity Falls universe could be, and Hirsch even mentions in another post that some copies come complete with his signature and instructions to burn the book.

This is undoubtedly going to generate a wave of interest in the show again, not that the fans need any further convincing. That said, the book could also be Hirsch’s way of revealing Bill’s return to Gravity Falls, and there’s no way he won’t be wanting revenge. Until the book launches this summer, we can only wait and see what happens.

