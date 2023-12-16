Disney Theme Park Overrun as Thousands of Guests Run Through Gates

Fans showed up in droves to experience what many consider to be the best Disney theme park on Earth.

Thousands of passionate Disney fans stormed the gates of the Tokyo Disneyland Resort, proving just how popular and beloved the resort truly is.

Since the original Disneyland Resort opened in Anaheim, California, The Walt Disney Company has expanded its theme park reach to multiple countries and continents, giving nearly everyone around the world a chance to experience Disney magic. This is especially true for Asia, which features not one, not two, but three different Disney Resorts to explore.

The Tokyo Disneyland Resort opened in 1983 and has since become one of the most beloved and praised Disney resorts of all time. While both Disneyland and Walt Disney World remain the most popular and iconic, the Tokyo Disneyland Resort manages to be one of Disney’s captivating resorts, both visually and creatively. Guests visiting Tokyo Disneyland will find two theme parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, both of which feature some truly unforgettable experiences. While the resort is called Tokyo Disneyland, the two theme parks are actually located in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture. Many consider Tokyo DisneySea to be Disney’s best theme park ever, even topping other legendary theme parks like Magic Kingdom in Florida and Disneyland Park in California.

Part of what makes the Tokyo Disneyland Resort so special are the fans, who are incredibly passionate about the theme parks. Whenever there’s something new introduced, like a new snack or piece of merchandise, guests go absolutely wild. The most recent example of this is when the resort introduced a new parade, which caused mass chaos.

Since then, the resort has seemingly only become more crowded, with thousands of fans lining up outside the front gates to “rope drop” the park.

“Rope dropping” a Disney park simply means getting there before the gates actually open. This not only gives guests more time inside the parks but also allows them to experience some of the more popular rides and attractions without waiting as long in line. This is a strategy used for rides like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Space Mountain, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Expedition Everest.

However, fans visiting the Tokyo Disneyland Resort are oftening lining up just to ensure they get a good viewing spot for the previously mentioned parade.

As you can see in the videos shared above, Tokyo Disneyland fans take the parks very seriously.

The Tokyo Disneyland Resort recently implemented new changes to how guests enter its tehme parks. At most Disney theme parks, as well as other amusement park locations like Universal Studios and SeaWorld, guests must first go through security checkpoints before actually being let into the parks. At Walt Disney World and Disneyland, guests pass through metal detectors to ensure the safety of all other guests.

The Tokyo Disneyland Resort upgraded its security checkpoints with free-body scanners, allowing for an easier process that also saves time.

Do you prefer to get to the parks early or arrive later in the day?