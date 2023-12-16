Artist Recasts Indiana Jones With Pedro Pascal

Months after Harrison Ford hung up his Indy hat for good, an artist has recast the Hollywood star with another beloved actor, Pedro Pascal.

This year, the fifth and final movie in the Indiana Jones movie franchise was released exclusively in movie theaters. It starred movie icon Harrison Ford, who returned once again as the adventurer and archaeology professor Indiana Jones, as well as Emmy-winning actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who played Helena Shaw.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) was not the major blockbuster hit The Walt Disney Company expected and became another relative dud in the House of Mouse’s string of 2023 releases. Despite a rather decent $384 million haul at the global box office, its high production costs deemed it a flop. It recently found new life on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+.

Perhaps more upsetting, though, is that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny proved to be the last time fans would get to see the legendary Harrison Ford as the iconic Indy — a character he has played since 1981. Ford has starred as Indiana Jones in every entry in the series: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), and Dial of Destiny.

Speaking to Total Film earlier this year, Ford confirmed Dial of Destiny would be the last film in the franchise and that he would also be hanging up his hat and whip and stepping away from the role. He is not involved in the reported Disney+ series.

While it is unlikely that Lucasfilm would recast Ford, who has been playing this character for 40 years, it is interesting to think about who could step into the role. Recently, an artist on Instagram recreated Indiana Jones with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars — the Internet’s “Daddy,” ever-popular actor Pedro Pascal.

Sharing to their almost 10,000 followers on Instagram, Desi Bell (@iamdesibell) posted an image of Pedro Pascal as Indiana Jones as part of a series reimagining Pascal in various classic movie roles.

Pedro Pascal staring in Indiana Jones! Welcome to this series of art where PP takes on iconic roles in some of the greatest movies ever made or some of my favourite ones more like it. Naturally I had to start with Indy and we all know why. I really hope you enjoy these because I’m having way too much fun doing them. Okay then, guess in the comments what other ones I might have planned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desi Bell Punk (@iamdesibell)

Related: Dwayne Johnson Lined up To Replace Pedro Pascal in Popular Franchise

The artwork garnered a lot of attention, with many comments throwing support at the idea of Indiana Jones being recast with Pedro Pascal now that Harrison Ford has stepped away from the role.

Pascal is currently one of the most in-demand actors in the industry. Thanks to roles in HBO’s Game of Thrones and Netflix’s Narcos, followed by even more high-profile appearances in The Mandalorian and, most recently, The Last of Us, Pascal has amassed an incredible fanbase. For his role as Joel Miller in HBO’s The Last of Us, based on the videogame of the same name, Pascal was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Icons Harrison Ford and Pedro Pascal Blew Up the Internet Last Night

In the near future, Pascal will appear in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 (2024), the sequel to Gladiator (2000). He is expected to return to his role as Din Djarin in either The Mandalorian Season 4 or the announced “Mando-Verse” Star Wars movie and will once again face the infected in a second season of The Last of Us with Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie.

What do you think about Pedro Pascal replacing Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!