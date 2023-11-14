Pedro Pascal “Won’t Take Part” in ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 4, Report Claims More Controversy Incoming

This year, Lucasfilm aired its third season of The Mandalorian, and now, looking ahead, reports have surfaced over the upcoming fourth season of the bounty hunter neo-Western, and it doesn’t bode well for Star Wars fans.

The Mandalorian will always be inherently linked to The Walt Disney Company’s Disney+ streaming service. The first season of The Mandalorian debuted with the launch of Disney+ back in 2019 and has continued to be one of the streamer’s flagship series over the last four years. Starring Pedro Pascal as the titular Mandalorian, Din Djarin, the series follows the lone wolf bounty hunter as he grapples with taking the Child, or Grogu as he became later known, under his wing.

Thanks to the popularity of its leading man, a popularity that his starring in The Mandalorian helped nurture, the Star Wars series is one of the most beloved entries into the sci-fi franchise, especially in the Disney-era of projects. The Mandalorian aired amid the final stretch of Disney’s Star Wars sequel trilogy — a trilogy that has gone on to become one of the most divisive film trilogies ever.

Many celebrated the familiar return to the galaxy far, far away in Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015), but the fandom would be torn into pieces with its follow-up, Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017). Director Rian Johnson’s Star Wars effort, while critically acclaimed, left many fans calling for a reboot of the sequels. It also left Lucasfilm wondering what to do next. And the answer, it seemed, was to bring back The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams to close out the trilogy with Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019). However, that movie also drew the ire of many.

The Mandalorian, then, acted as a bandage to the fissure the sequel trilogy left behind. Its place in the timeline — approximately five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983) — has helped preface some of the mythos and story introduced at the latter end of the sequel trilogy, as has other tie-in media like novels and comic books.

Three seasons deep, and fans are now looking ahead to the upcoming fourth season. As many know, The Mandalorian takes place in the “Mando-Verse,” a part of the Star Wars timeline — the New Republic Era — consisting of other shows like The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars: Ahsoka, and the forthcoming Skeleton Crew.

Star Wars intends to eventually bring these stories and characters together in what seems to be an Avengers-style crossover event. At this year’s Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced three new movies joining the canon: one from James Mangold focusing on the origins of the Force, another from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy centering on the New Jedi Order and starring Daisy Ridley’s Rey Skywalker, and a third from Dave Filoni. Filoni’s will be a New Republic “Mando-Verse” crossover, likely following the plight of the heroes against the newly reemerged Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

The Mandalorian Season 4

In looking back at The Mandalorian Season 4, a new report has detailed that Pedro Pascal “likely won’t be back” for the fourth season. During the third season, it was confirmed what many suspected that Pascal did hardly any filming on the set of The Mandalorian, instead offering his vocal talents to the role of Din Djarin. The series has always used body doubles as well as Pascal in the Beskar armor, but here, it was a more full-time affair for Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder.

The report from Bespin Bulletin reads: “It’s also worth mentioning that leading man, Pedro Pascal, likely won’t take part in filming, just like season three, due to his commitments to Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2, which is due to begin filming over the next few weeks and Pascal’s commitment to the second season of The Last of Us, which is slated to begin filming in the Spring of 2024.”

The news came after the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike came to an end, and work could resume on multiple projects. For Pascal, Collider notes that his work in Ridley Scott’s highly-anticipated sequel, Gladiator 2 (2024), is at the top of the list. And following that, Pascal will most likely head back to post-apocalyptic America for The Last of Us Season 2, where he plays lead Joel Miller alongside Bella Ramsey’s Ellie.

In addition to the news of Pascal’s lack of involvement in The Mandalorian Season 4, Screenrant reports that the upcoming season could continue a controversial trend.

Across the second and third seasons of The Mandalorian, fans became used to surprising cameos. At first, this seemed to be well-received, with the likes of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) showing up mid-second season and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) sending shockwaves through the fandom in the finale.

The trend of cameos continued in the third season, with an almost confusing addition of Lizzo and Jack Black as The Duchess of Plazir-15 and Captain Bombardier, respectively. This sixth episode of The Mandalorian Season 3 also included an appearance by Back to the Future legend Christopher Lloyd as Commissioner Helgait and the return of Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides) and Koska Reeves (Mercedes Varnado).

“The Mandalorian‘s excess of Star Wars cameos began a trend in live-action TV shows that have since been highly debated and complained about, and given that season 4 will be building towards the culmination movie event of this era, it’s extremely likely that massive characters such as Grand Admiral Thrawn will appear,” writes Screenrant.

Ahsoka also saw the reunion of many of the Star Wars Rebels characters, and with Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios (Steve Blum) also having a guest cameo in The Mandalorian Season 3, it seems only likely that the Ghost crew will once again team up to pave the way for an even more crossover-style fourth season. Just without Pedro Pascal…

