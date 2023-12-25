VIDEO: Fight Breaks Out at Disney World on Christmas Eve

Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom offer unforgettable experiences for tens of thousands of guests who visit daily. But even during the Most Wonderful Time of the Year at The Most Magical Place on Earth, not everyone feels holly jolly… On Christmas Eve, a family wearing matching pajamas started a fight with another group of guests at Walt Disney World Resort.

In a video posted by @chillthrill69 on TikTok, a woman in festive flannel pants shouted at and put her hands in front of another couple at EPCOT. As the conflict escalated, more members of the pajama-wearing family arrived. One young man took off his flannel shirt and approached, yelling at the other party. Most of what they said was indiscernible:

The other couple responded but didn’t raise their voices. Eventually, another man approached to break up the fight. It’s unclear if he belonged to either involved party.

Thankfully, this verbal altercation didn’t end in a physical fight–but it wouldn’t have been the first time violence struck the Disney theme parks. In May, two families brawled over a photo opportunity at Magic Kingdom Park, staining the sidewalk with blood. Across the country in October, Disneyland Park guests threw punches after one family allegedly wouldn’t move out of the other’s way.

