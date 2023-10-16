Fight Turns Bloody at Disneyland Resort

A fight broke out at the most iconic theme park location on Earth.

The Disney theme parks and resorts are known for their fun, family-friendly atmosphere. Filled with dozens of iconic rides, attractions, and experiences, the Disney parks and resorts are some of the most popular and most visited vacation destinations on earth year after year, with other destinations like Universal Studios taking second place.

The magic you can find at Disney is unparalleled, and we highly recommend visiting as many Disney resorts as you can. Disney owns and operates theme parks across the entire world, with locations in Florida, France, Hong Kong, Paris, and Shanghai. However, nothing compares to the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

This beautiful and magical place has been entertaining millions of guests since it first opened its doors all the way back in 1955. There are two theme parks located at Disneyland, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, both of which feature some of the most legendary theme park rides and attractions in history. At both of these parks, guests will find Pirates of the Caribbean, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Haunted Mansion. Until early 2023, guests could also find Splash Mountain here, but that’s a whole other story.

Despite all of the wonderful things to do and explore, things still go wrong, even at Disney.

In the past, we’ve seen unruly guests ruin Disney for others, whether it be by causing a scene, freaking out at a cast member, or even getting naked. That’s right, we’ve seen multiple guests remove their clothes while visiting the Disney theme parks, going as far as to post a video of the incident online. None of these activities are encouraged or allowed by Disney, but guests still engage in them from time to time.

Fights are something you never want to see anywhere, especially at a place that is supposed to be “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Over the weekend, a fight was reported by a guest. According to the eyewitness, a fight broke out around Alice in Wonderland at 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Guests were screaming at each other, ultimately forcing a cast member to get involved. A guest reportedly left the scene with a bloody nose.

Eventually, the argument was settled. We do not know what started the fight between the guests. We always encourage guests not to resort to verbal or physical altercations, but it’s just an unfortunate reality of having thousands of people in one place at a single time. Disneyland and Walt Disney World cast members are all excellent at diffusing situations, and we highly recommend approaching them first if you have a problem.

We encourage guests to take a look at the official set of rules for the Disneyland Resort before visiting, just so they are extra prepared for their trip to “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Have you ever seen a fight at the Disney theme parks?