BREAKING: Violent Brawl Breaks Out at Disneyland Park

A violent fight broke out between two families at Disneyland Park on Sunday. A witness caught the brawl on camera and shared the video to TikTok.

Violence is an increasing problem at theme parks nationwide, and the Disney parks aren’t immune. Disneyland Resort Walt Disney World Resort instituted a “courtesy” policy last year following two brawls at Magic Kingdom Park. One bloody fight left the sidewalk at the Disney theme park’s entrance stained with blood. Another, in Fantasyland, caused thousands of dollars in property damage and sent multiple guests to the hospital.

Some Disney Parks fans believe fighting was always commonplace, only more amplified now by the prevalence of smartphone cameras and social media. Others think the magic of Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort is at risk because of increasing rulebreaking and violence.

Despite the possibility of criminal charges and a permanent ban from Disneyland Resort, two families brawled at Disneyland Park on Sunday afternoon. TikTok user @marquezmemories shared a video of the incident, which appeared to take place in Fantasyland:

In the video, a Disney cast member directed guests away from the actively brawling women. Two families appeared to be involved in the fight, as some guests wore matching t-shirts and others didn’t.

Multiple witnesses commented on the video. One alleged that the brawl went on for a long time as security cast members and Anaheim police officers journeyed to Fantasyland.

“It took security FOREVER to get there!” @megnificent6 wrote. “I saw it! …got stuck behind the cast members trying to help. It took awhile for actual security (not CMs) to get there.”

Others corroborated their account.

“Exactly, they would stop and then start fighting again,” @berenicegarcia2015 replied. “We were front row.”

“Lol we were here and saw it too,” said @pipmc2001. “What f**king trash!!!”

Fans were outraged.

“How horrible! 😡 fighting in front of the children!” @alifefullofblessings_erm commented.

“Take that unclassy behavior to Six Flags or something,” @mainstreet_mom wrote. “Disney is better than that.”

It’s unknown at this time what caused the brawl at Disneyland Resort or the consequences imposed on the involved guests. Inside the Magic will report any updates to this developing story.

Never intervene in violent behavior or escalating confrontations at Disney Parks. Instead, notify the nearest Disney cast member or, if possible, a security officer. They’re trained to respond appropriately to conflict and keep bystanders safe.

Have you ever witnessed a fight at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, or Downtown Disney? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.