Disneyland Guests Reportedly Banned for Viral TikTok Trend

If there’s anything you don’t want to do on a Disney parks vacation, it’s end up on the wrong side of security. Unfortunately, it seems as though several people have decided to find out the hard way.

The Disney parks around the world have strict security measures in place for the safety of cast members and guests. Most of their rules can be found on the individual park websites, and include topics like inappropriate clothing, behavior, and what can be brought into the park.

Before entering the parks, guests must go through a security checkpoint. At the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, guests must go through a bag check, where a Disney security cast member must check purses, backpacks, strollers, coolers, or any other bag a guest brings with them, as well as pass through a metal detector. If caught bringing in “contraband” or items that aren’t allowed, guests will more often than not be asked to step aside and return the item to their vehicle or hotel room.

Guests have been kicked out of the parks for disobeying Disney park rules, for everything from attempting to bring in firearms and drugs to getting into fights inside the park to harassing cast members. Point being, Disney takes their safety and security seriously. Including cracking down on potentially dangerous and rule-breaking viral social media trends.

A few months ago, a TikTok trend went viral that showcased guests undoing their seatbelts while riding the Tower of Terror at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios or Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure in order to get maximum height during the ride’s drops. As a result, Disney issued a warning to guests letting them know that anyone found removing their seatbelt would be asked to leave the park.

Now, another (although physically less dangerous) trend is going viral on TikTok, and it’s causing guests to face some serious consequences. In a video posted to the social media platform by @nessa.gado, the creator says “my sister got banned from disney.”

The video shows them emptying various chip canisters, including Doritos and Pringles cans, and using the empty containers to try and squeeze various alcoholic beverages into them, including Buzz Balls and a can of Modelo. They seem to struggle with getting the beverages to fit into the containers but apparently are able to make it work. The video ends with footage of the security checkpoint and the sister standing outside the entrance to the park, but doesn’t show security escorting them off the premises or taking any other action.

Apparently, Nessa and her sister aren’t the only ones attempting this viral Disneyland “hack,” as many of the comments shared similar experiences. “They’ve been checking ever since the YouTubers posted it,” one comment said. “Went 4 days ago & security was making everyone open their chip cans,” said another.

We’ve also recently covered a similar Disneyland video here at Inside the Magic, proving that this is becoming an unfortunate “hack.” By sharing these videos online, not only are these guests irresponsibly sharing information that can get someone kicked out or banned from the Disney parks, but they’re also inadvertently and willingly showing proof that they themselves attempted to break Disney rules.

If you see a trend about something that looks like it’s probably Disney-illegal, it’s best to just not try it. It’s not worth the risk of getting caught, kicked out, or possibly even placed in Disney jail. You’re more than welcome to drink in your hotel room or prior to entering the park and many of the Disney parks sell alcohol inside the park as well.

Although the cost of doing anything at Disney continues to rise, including drinking alcohol, it’s better than any of the possible alternatives. Disney is extremely diligent in their security and ensuring the safety of all their guests.

Have you heard of this viral Disneyland “hack?” Share your thoughts about it with us in the comments below.