Another Fight Breaks Out at Disneyland

Another fight broke out at Disneyland Resort this week amid a nationwide rise in theme park violence. Even The Happiest Place on Earth isn’t immune to increasing misbehavior and rulebreaking, and guests report that the magic is declining because of it.

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort announced a new “courtesy” policy in late 2022, giving Disney cast members more authority to punish unruly guests. But it doesn’t seem to be helping, as misbehavior is more prevalent than ever.

“Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive, or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others,” the updated rule reads. “For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running except in designated areas.”

In the last year, numerous fights have been reported throughout Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney. Whether Disney Parks fans are seeing more violence because everyone has access to social media and a video camera in their pockets or because rulebreaking is increasing, it’s causing concern among the Disney Parks fan community.

This week, a trained cast member successfully de-escalated a verbal conflict and narrowly avoided yet another brawl on Disney property.

Disneyland Resort guest and TikTok user @welovedisneyland shared this video of the fight, which took place near the Disneyland Resort parking structures on Thursday:

“Disney Adults do better,” the TikToker wrote.

Most of the yelling in the video was incomprehensible. But the man appeared to scream, “Hey, stay on your leash, bro,” right before the Disney cast member urged him to walk further away from the conflict.

Fans were shocked to see more violent behavior at Disneyland Resort.

“What in the Six Flags?!” @itszackself.

“That ain’t a Disney adult,” said @the_btk. “That’s a manchild that happens to be at Disneyland. There’s a difference.”

If you witness violent or unsafe behavior at the Disney Parks, don’t intervene. It’s best to notify the nearest Disney cast member, who can alert trained security teams or police if necessary.

It’s unknown if the guests involved in the fight were removed from Disneyland Resort property. Historically, guests have been kicked out or even banned from the Southern California Disney theme parks following similar behavior.

Have you ever witnessed a fight at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.