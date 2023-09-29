Disney World “Ruined” as Violent, Rude Behavior Takes Over

Walt Disney World Resort is The Most Magical Place on Earth for a reason. Thousands of Disney cast members work throughout Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios to give guests the best service in the theme park industry.

But as violence and theft run rampant at amusement parks nationwide, Walt Disney World Resort isn’t immune to the effects of inappropriate guest behavior. Families say rule-breaking and rude attitudes are ruining the Central Florida Disney Parks.

Reddit user u/dcl7496 started a discussion about negative Walt Disney World Resort experiences among Disney Park fans this week.

“People are mean now,” the guest wrote. “That’s the whole post. People are grumpy everywhere now, and it doesn’t exclude the parks. It just makes me sad. I had a woman yell at me today after I asked her politely to not stand so close to me – after she cut my family in line (and subsequently separated me from my toddler).”

“If you’re anything like me, it kinda ruins your day,” they added. “Like I’m still anxious and it’s been hours.”

Dozens of commenters shared similar experiences.

“I had a lady in Animal Kingdom scream at me in the bathroom,” said u/ar3ola_fifty0ne. “She was staring at her TWO phones and there was a long line. She was next and I was behind her and about 5 people walked out and when I went to go to a stall she completely snapped. I just got mad at her all over again.”

“I experienced this on more then one occasion in multiple parks,” u/Secret-Damage-805 replied. “I took my family on vacation in early June of this year. I noticed that people were generally rude and disregarded everyone around them.”

“Frankly I could’ve stooped to their level, but that’s not how I am,” they continued. “Instead I killed them with kindness. People don’t know how to respond when you go above and beyond to be polite. It’s as if they’re looking for confrontation and a way to expel their frustrations on anyone possible.”

“I was in line for TRON a few months ago—probably like a month after it opened I guess, anyway the woman in front of me kept stopping to show the queue while FaceTiming and while cast members were asking us to fill in all available space,” u/fluffernuttrsandwich recalled. “Me, trying to do that, moved up off to the side to make it obvious I wasn’t trying to cut her so she could go back in front of me. Each time she rudely said to me ‘EXCUUUUUUSEEEE MEEEEE’ while going back to her spot. So rude and obnoxious.”

Most Disney Parks guests are kind and understanding. But if you encounter bad behavior on your Walt Disney World Resort vacation, locate the nearest Disney cast member instead of confronting another guest.

