Theft Reportedly a Major Problem at Disneyland

Watch your strollers and purses; theft is reportedly a significant problem at Disneyland Resort.

Guests feel a sense of safety at Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park. It’s hard to believe bad actors would find their way into The Happiest Place on Earth!

But, though rare, crime is everywhere. Countless recordings of violent fights at Disneyland Resort have gone viral; it’s only natural that less noticeable nefarious behavior takes place, too.

Disney Parks fans shared their experiences with theft at Disneyland Resort on Reddit this week after u/TheMauveRoom revealed that another Guest likely stole their child’s beloved baby blanket after the child threw it out of the stroller.

“We noticed within 5 minutes and immediately went back and retraced our steps, asked in stores, asked other Guests if they had seen it,” the Guest wrote. “It had vanished. I filed a missing item report immediately and they still ‘haven’t found it.’ I’m convinced that someone picked it up and decided to keep it because they thought it was cute.”

Though this incident was not a confirmed theft, others chimed in with more allegations of theft at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

“My sister just got her purse stolen at the Park earlier this month,” u/Background-oil-2619 said. “Don’t leave them around because her AirPods were in the case and she tracked it back to the Cast Member parking lot so even the Cast Members can’t be trusted…Her bag got turned in once the thief took everything they wanted.”

“My friend’s purse and souvenir bag were stolen from their stroller!” u/AzureMagelet replied. “People think… Disney is perfectly safe and it’s just not unfortunately.”

Some said thieves had taken less valuable items, much to their confusion.

“One time someone took our X-wing glow cube ….. a glow cube,” u/localfern wrote. “Not a big deal to us. Maybe someone else less fortunate really wanted it and we hope they get to enjoy it. We’ve learned not to bring anything of value or sentimental.”

Has anyone stolen from you at the Disney Parks? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

