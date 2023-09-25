Magic Kingdom in Orlando Emptied, Updates Shared

Magic Kingdom Park is the largest theme park in the world, and it is home to many immersive lands that simply can’t be experienced elsewhere.

Visiting Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort is like stepping into a fairytale brought to life. From the moment you pass through the iconic Cinderella Castle, you’re transported to a world of enchantment and wonder. As you enter the park, the first thing that strikes you is the sheer attention to detail. Main Street, U.S.A., is a charming, turn-of-the-century American town, complete with quaint shops, restaurants, and much more. It sets the stage for the magical journey that awaits.

One of the unique aspects of Magic Kingdom is the way it is divided into different themed lands. You can venture into Adventureland, where the lush foliage and exotic architecture make you feel like you’re on a far-off jungle expedition. Frontierland takes you back to the Wild West with its rustic charm and thrilling rides like Big Thunder Mountain, with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure set to open in 2024.

For a taste of the future, Tomorrowland offers futuristic attractions like Space Mountain, the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, and the all-new TRON Lightcycle / Run. Of course, Fantasyland, in the middle of the Disney World theme park, offers guests the chance to enjoy classics like “it’s a small world”, Peter Pan’s Flight, and The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

One thing you’ll notice about Magic Kingdom compared to the other theme parks in Walt Disney World Resort– EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom– is the volume of people visiting. While all the other Disney parks can certainly get busy– and they do– there’s just something different about the crowds who gather at Magic Kingdom.

Main Street, U.S.A. is typically swamped with guests making their way through to enjoy their favorite attractions or lining up to enjoy entertainment options like the Festival of Fantasy Parade and the nighttime spectacular Happily Ever After. However, if you were visiting the Disney park this weekend or early this week, you may have wondered exactly where those crowds were.

Aerial photos from @bioreconstruct on Twitter (now called X) give a glimpse into just how low the crowds have been at Disney recently. The park looks empty compared to its normal crowd levels, and we have some stats below to show you just how low crowd levels have been– which is astounding.

As you can see in the photo above and others from the aerial look at the Disney park, you can clearly see a ton of walking room and open spaces around the theme park, especially compared to normal crowds. Wait times over the last week were reportedly as low as many guests have seen them in quite some time, and according to Thrill Data, September wait times are down nearly 8% compared to previous Septembers.

Just for reference, on the day these were taken, the average wait time was listed at 20 minutes for the day, which is incredibly low for a weekend day.

While wait times are rising as we get closer to October and as Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party comes in full swing, guests who have been able to enjoy the low crowds in September should be grateful. While temperatures certainly were hot– minus just a couple of days here or there– crowds were much lower than the expectation coming into September, and compared to previous Septembers, in general.

