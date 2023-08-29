Undercover Disney Security Busts and Punishes Rule Breakers

If there is something that you believe you should not be doing while at Disney World, you likely should stick with your gut and not try to get away with breaking any rules.

Going to Disney World, Disneyland, or any Disney Park is a magical experience, but with a magical experience comes magical responsibilities!

When you are at Disney, of course, Guests can enjoy all the attractions, watch the shows, meet their favorite characters, take photos in front of Cinderella Castle, and create the best memories! But, while doing so, Guests must remember that they are on private property, and Disney has their own set of rules that Guests must abide by.

These rules are typically what you would expect, as Guests cannot bring firearms or drugs into the parks, you cannot steal, break into the property, impersonate Cast Members or Disney characters, and so on.

In the past, we have covered many Guests getting lifetime bans for breaking the rules at Walt Disney World Resort. One of which showcases Guest deciding that while at Magic Kingdom, she should jump into one of the gravestone areas in the Haunted Mansion queue and lie down as if she were buried as one of the 999 Happy Haunts.

This would have been behind a restricted area that is not meant for Guests, hence, the gated enclosure. Doing this is not allowed, as it would be trespassing, and also promotes dangerous behavior as Guests should not be climbing over gates.

We also shared how another Guest has received a lifetime ban after sneaking into Disneyland Resort and attempting to stay overnight in one of the bathrooms. YouTuber Pete Z has been growing his following as of late by sneaking into different locations. Recently, Pete decided he would try to sneak into Disneyland, and filmed the whole thing. He used a safety vest and created a fake employee ID card, but in the end, found a way to walk into a Cast Member entrance and walk directly into Disneyland Park.

In the end, he was caught and issued a lifetime trespass to the theme park.

As you can begin to see, Disney Parks all take their rules and regulations very seriously. They are all located on private property, and therefore, can operate under their own rules.

Most recently, one future Disney guest took to Reddit to ask if they would be allowed to vape in the parks. It appears that the poster is aware that the rule is not allowed, but was asking how strict they theme park is with their rules.

Redsox7697 said, “Im heading to Disney World for the first time and just thought about looking at their vaping policy. I know vaping is not allowed, but I’m wondering if anyone has any experience with how serious they are about this. My vape is not one of the big obnoxious ones with lots of vapor coming out like a cloud. In fact if I hold it in at all, which I do when vaping in public, no vapor comes out at all. I would obviously be very discreet and go off the beaten path and away from kids when I would do it, I’m just curious if staff will say anything to me and what the repercussions may be if caught. Thanks in advance”

Disney World removed all smoking sections in their theme parks years ago, and now, anyone who is looking to smoke must leave the theme park entirely. Of course, this is an inconvenience to smokers, but it is a rule that Disney does take quite seriously.

One of the best responses comes from wjhubbard3, “If you’re seen doing it, cast members may ask you to dispose of your vape, confiscate it, or at worst may ask you to leave the park. It all depends on the cast member. If you’re combative, you could be removed. Honestly, you should probably either leave the park to vape for a bit or just leave it at the hotel.”

This Disney fan outlined that there can be a variety of consequences, which is correct. Depending on the situation and how the Cast Members decide to deal with it, you can get anything from a slap on the wrist to a removal of the theme park.

InstantMedication chimed in with agreement, “Disney is very serious with the rules and they can appear out of nowhere to enforce them. Vaping isn’t worth losing a day at Disney, especially at these prices.” Some others did not like that the poster knew it would be a rule break but wanted to do it anyways, while others understood that smoking is an addiction for many.

Silverhop made an interesting comment, “Very serious. Lots of undercover workers around. Just walk out front and do your best to plan around your smoke breaks”. This is correct, at Walt Disney World there is security dressed as guests around the park to ensure that rule breaks are not being made. This includes common ones like shoplifting or smoking. Universal Orlando Resort also has undercover security roaming their parking lots and theme parks.

This means that even if you look around and you do not appear to see a Cast Member watching you, it still is likely not safe, and not something you will get away with if you are breaking the rules.

On top of this, all Disney Parks are littered with security cameras which will pick up on anything you do.

Rules to NOT Break at Disney

These are some things that you should not do when you are visiting the Disney Parks:

Stealing: This one is obvious. If you steal, you will not only be in trouble with Disney but likely the cops as well.

Don’t use rude gestures: If you are caught doing something terrible such as giving the finger on an attraction for the photo, whatever comedy you thought of will be gone as you are removed.

Don’t use rude gestures: If you are caught doing something terrible such as giving the finger on an attraction for the photo, whatever comedy you thought of will be gone as you are removed. Propaganda: You can’t just roll into Disney World with banners and posters to push your ideals. I know what you might be thinking, “Who in their right mind brings a banner to hang at Disney?!” and I also wonder that too. But, some people may see Disney and it’s large crowds as a huge platform to spread a message, which is likely why this happens.

Don’t throw dead people: You would not believe how many people think they can bring ashes of their loved ones to scatter at a Disney Park. It’s a popular myth that the Haunted Mansion is a dumping ground for many, especially so they could be that lucky number 1,000! Well, even on a dark ride like the Haunted Mansion, Disney is always watching you. If you attempt to do this, Disney will stop the attraction, sweep and toss the ashes, and you will need to leave the park.

Don’t get drunk: You are of course allowed to drink at Disney! EPCOT is highly popular for its drinking around the world challenge, and Disney California Adventure has plenty of cocktails to enjoy around the park, so this is definitely something Disney encourages Guests to enjoy. However, if you are too drunk to behave properly, Disney will have to escort you out.

Smoking: If you don’t know, smoking has been banned from Disney Parks in the U.S. If you want to smoke, there are designated smoking areas outside of the parks that you can use. But since March 2019, smoking (or vaping) of any kind is not allowed inside the parks.

Fighting: Unfortunately, altercations have occurred on Disney property. Whether it be Guests harassing Cast Members or other Guests, fighting at a Disney Park can have you removed.

Sneaking backstage: This should be common sense, but if you attempt to go “behind the scenes” at Disney, you will be kicked out. Backstage areas are solely for the Cast Members, and it helps to protect the magic by keeping all of the inner workings hidden away.

Jumping out of a ride: There is a reason every Disney attraction states to keep your arms and feet inside the ride vehicle all the time. If you try and cause a scene by jumping out of a moving attraction at Disney, you will not only ruin the ride for all the other parties around, but you can also get in trouble.

Cutting in line: Lines can get pretty long at Disney, so you need to respect all of the waits that all Guests have to do in order to ride. Finding a way to cut the line would be disrespectful, and if you are caught, there’s a chance Disney will reprimand you (and possibly you will not be able to wait in any more lines that day!).

Have you ever noticed any guests at Disney breaking the rules?

If you are looking to visit Walt Disney World Resort for a magical vacation, the Walt Disney World Website can be a great tool to begin planning your trip! You can begin exploring their theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. You can also take a look at their water parks where you can splash around in the chill of Disney’s Blizzard Beach (alongside new Frozen characters, Anna, Elsa, Sven, and Kristoff), or hit the waves at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. When you get hungry or want to go shopping, Disney Springs is the place to be, especially with World of Disney there ready to help you pick up some souvenirs! You can also begin looking for your Disney World Resort! If you are looking to stay at a Deluxe monorail Resort like Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa or a Value Resort where you can hop on the Skyliner like Disney’s Pop Century Resort, it is always fun to begin looking for a room that would best suit you and your party. Plus, it has all the information you need to know on Disney Genie+ so that you will be ready to go on your My Disney Experience app once you download it! Click here to check it out today.