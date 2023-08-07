“The Worst” Guest Films Disney Cast Member, Humiliates Him Online

Each Disney Cast Member plays a unique role in the magic of Walt Disney World Resort. More than 70,000 employees work tirelessly to bring Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, and dozens of Disney Resort hotels to life.

They might be called “Cast Members,” but not all Disney employees want a role in the spotlight Guests are welcome to record Entertainment Cast Members, like parade dancers and Disney Character Performers. But other Disney Cast Members are uncomfortable being filmed and posted online.

TikToker @idreamofdisney21 received backlash this weekend after filming an EPCOT Cast Member without his consent, then posting the footage on social media. The Guest recorded the Disney Cast Member as he covered his face and made it clear he was uncomfortable:

The Guest started filming as the Disney Cast Member took orders at an EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival booth. When he realized he was being recorded, he laughed awkwardly and continued about his work. In a later clip, the employee made his discomfort known.

“Oh my gosh, I’m too camera shy for this,” he said and covered his face with his hands.

The Guest repeated this clip multiple times, writing that he was “the cutest DISNEY CAST MEMBER EVER!” She encouraged her followers to “share this

out.”

Commenters were unhappy with the Guest’s behavior.

“Dude this is so uncomfortable…,” @amplifiedarts wrote. “Guests like you are the worst.”

“Why’d you embarrass him and… replay it over and over [again]?” @big_tripp_ asked.

Always ask permission before filming a Disney Cast Member not working in entertainment. Just like you wouldn’t want to be recorded at your workplace without knowing, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort employees have the right to say no to the camera.

Should Guests be allowed to film Disney Cast Members? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

