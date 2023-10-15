Disney World Slashes Prices and Offers Deep Discounts To Guests

In a surprising update, The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, slashes prices, allowing guests to snag some cheap merchandise.

There’s no denying that a trip to Walt Disney World or Disneyland is incredibly expensive, especially in the modern era. It seems like prices are rising every single day, with more ways to charge guests flooding through the parks every year. In the last few years, the Disney theme parks have undergone their largest transformations yet, with Disney Genie+ being introduced at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

This system was spearheaded by former Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who became the most controversial figure in the history of The Walt Disney Company despite only serving for a mere two years. Chapek left behind a troubled legacy, but price hikes will undoubtedly be the aspects Chapek is most closely associated with in the coming years.

However, Disney still makes an effort to achieve affordability, giving guests select discounts from time to time.

Historically, we’ve seen Walt Disney World offer guests discounted tickets to its theme parks, specifically its water parks. These discounts are often only offered to guests living in Orlando, but it’s still fantastic to see Disney try to help guests make the most out of their vacation at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Sometimes, it’s not the tickets that cost guests money, it’s the food, drinks, and merchandise that can really rack up the bills. It’s common knowledge that regular items like t-shirts cost a fortune inside Walt Disney World, so it’s important that guests prepare to spend some money if they want to take home a souvenir or two after their vacation. Recently, Disney introduced some deep discounts at EPCOT, allowing guests to take home some items at a shockingly low price.

EPCOT is home to some of the coolest rides and experiences at the entire Orlando, Florida, resort. Here, guests will find high-tech adventures like Test Track and the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, as well as slower-paced attractions like Spaceship Earth and Living with the Land. However, World Showcase acts as its own mega attraction, encompassing multiple countries, various cultures, and a whole host of deliciously unique cuisine for guests to try.

In World Showcase, guests will find destinations like the American Pavilion, Italy Pavilion, China Pavilion, and Morocco Pavilian. Through various rides, attractions, shows, food, and drinks, guests will discover and learn more about places they may never be able to visit.

Currentoy, guests can get a great deal on some souvenirs at the Morocco Pavilion, with Disney offering a whopping 40% discount on various merchandise. Disney Annual Passholders can also add onto that 40% discount, meaning they may end up getting things over half-off!

Shortly after the shutdowns during the initial COVID-19 outbreak, Disney took over the Morocco Pavilion from a third-party vendor. Because of this, the new merchandise is much more Disney-oriented.

What’s your favorite part of Walt Disney World? Do you enjoy visiting EPCOT?