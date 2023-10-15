Disney’s New Million-Dollar Ride Is Unbelievably Short

The newest Disney theme park coaster is unbelievably short.

Over the years, The Walt Disney Company, along with Walt Disney Imagineering, has worked to create some of the most unforgettable and legendary theme park rides, attractions, and experiences in the world. Surem classic rides like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, “it’s a small world,” and Space Mountain all bring in millions of guests each year by themselves; for theme parks, it’s all about the next big thing, even at Disney.

At the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, several new additions have excited guests over the last half-decade. The largest expansion is undoubtedly Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a riveting land filled with immersive storytelling elements that truly convince guests they are living their own Star Wars fantasies.

The most recent new addition to Disneyland is the renovation of the classic Mickey’s Toontown area of Disneyland Park. This renovation brought in new elements, locations, and scenery, but most of all, its own version of Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway, a dark ride that first opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2019.

This trackless dark ride is a fantastic experience for guests of any age, taking them on a journey alongside Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto as they attempt to have the perfect picnic. Over at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, guests will find two stunning new roller coasters to experience, those being Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and TRON Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom.

However, the international Disney parks and resorts are constantly expanding as well, with new rides, attractions, shows, restaurants, and snacks all being added on a consistent basis.

The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort specifically has a massive new land inspired by Disney’s Frozen franchise. One of the highlights of this new land is Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, a family coaster designed to be able to be experienced by nearly every guest. Other Disney parks have rides like this, such as Barnstormer in Walt Disney World. While Disney is a place for everyone to have fun, it’s crucial that younger guests have something they can enjoy.

The highly-anticipated Frozen land was first announced in 2016 and will be home to a stunning atmosphere unique attractions, and may even allow Guests to bump into some favorite characters from the record-breaking film. Wanderng Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs is just one small part of this incredible land, but it will undoubtedly be one of the most popular places to visit.

However, there is one fatal flaw in this attraction, and it has to do with its length.

This ride will take Guests on a journey through Arendelle after they pay a visit to Oaken’s famous store, though they will need to pay close attention in order to see everything. To put it bluntly, the ride is exceptionally short, even for a kiddie coaster. From the moment the roller coaster heads over the first lift hill to the moment the ride comes to a stop, the brake run is approximately 25 seconds. To put this in perspective, Barnstormer at Magic Kingdom is nearly 60 seconds long.

This easily makes Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs one of, if not the shortest Disney theme park ride in history. While the exact budget of this new coaster is unknown, when looking at past projects at the Disney parks, it’s safe to assume this ride cost millions upon millions of dollars.

A full ride-through can be seen below, as shared by Attractions Magazine on YouTube:

World of Frozen will open to all guests on November 20, 2023, and we can’t wait for guests to finally experience this wonderfully frozen land.

Will you be visiting Hong Kong Disneyland? What’s your favorite Disney theme park ride?