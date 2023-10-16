Brand-New ‘Spider-Man’ Installment Gets Action-Packed Trailer

A brand-new Spider-Man trailer just swung onto the web.

If there’s one thing Spidey fans aren’t known to complain about, it’s the lack of content from Sony and Marvel Studios. Despite the cinematic side of things seeing two franchises fail to stick the landing between 2002 and 2014, we’ve never been short on Spidey action.

Since the release of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002), which saw Tobey Maguire suit up as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, we’ve had 10 live-action movies featuring the wall-crawler: Spider-Man 2 (2004), Spider-Man 3 (2007), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

That doesn’t even account for the two 3D-animated movies, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and its sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023). Or even any of the number of animated shows on the small screen, such as Spidey and His Amazing Friends (2021), or the countless comic books that have flooded shelves in that time.

Along with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we now also have Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which includes Venom (2018), Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), and Morbius (2022). Upcoming films include Madame Web (2024), Kraven the Hunter (2024), and an untitled Venom sequel (2024).

While that universe is yet to feature Tom Holland’s version of the character (though there was a small crossover between both franchises in Let There Be Carnage‘s mid-credits scene, which sees Eddie Brock/Venom enter the MCU), or any other iteration, it’s only a matter of time before Sony’s shared universe sees him swing into action.

Either way, fans have been treated to many versions of Peter Parker and Spidey lately, whether it’s in live-action, with No Way Home giving us Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield, or the Spider-Verse movies unleashing an army of the friendly neighborhood half-human arachnids.

And then there’s the video game side of things. Over the past couple of decades, the franchise has been spinning video games faster than the lycra-clad vigilante can shoot web from his wrists. Since 1995, there have been over 60 titles featuring Spidey, and in recent years, the games have evolved to something truly phenomenal.

Whether it’s Peter Parker or Miles Morales, these games, in particular, put you in Spidey’s light-footed shoes, giving you all the web-slinging abilities you’ve seen in the movies and more, with a sandbox-style New York City as your playground. Now, another game is ready to swing into our lives, and a brand-new trailer just dropped.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023) is the latest in a long series of video games featuring the wall-crawler. It sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up as they face the iconic villain Venom, who we’ve grown accustomed to seeing as more of an anti-hero on the big screen, with Tom Hardy portraying the character. But now, Venom returns to his wicked roots.

Per PlayStation, here’s the official synopsis for the game:

Spider-Men, Peter Parker, and Miles Morales return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise for PS5. Swing, jump and utilize the new Web Wings to travel across Marvel’s New York, quickly switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales to experience different stories and epic new powers, as the iconic villain Venom threatens to destroy their lives, their city and the ones they love.

Check out the official launch trailer from PlayStation 5 below:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020). It brings both Peter Parker and Miles Morales into the fold as they go up against an assortment of iconic villains, including Venom. Also, as revealed in the trailer, Spidey becomes bonded with the extra-terrestrial Venom symbiote.

If the previous titles are anything to go by, this brand-new installment will definitely stick the landing.

The game swings onto shelves on October 20. To pre-order your copy, visit the official PlayStation website.

Are you looking forward to playing Peter Parker and Miles Morales and facing off against Venom? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!