‘Madame Web’ Could Reportedly Be the Live-Action Spider-Verse

Sony is betting big with its current Spider-Man villain universe. It all began with Tom Hardy appearing as Venom, which is set to release its third chapter. Morbius followed that, now leading to Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter. However, Madame Web might be shaping up to be far more than its predecessor, as current rumors paint it as the live-action Spider-Verse.

Related: Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ Replacement Has Been Confirmed

Madame Web is a clairvoyant older woman in the comics who is stricken with myasthenia gravis. This disease leaves her on a life support system that resembles a spider web. While she appears as a supporting character in the comics, Sony is taking things in a different direction, potentially placing her among the pantheon of current anti-heroes.

Interestingly, Madame Web is portrayed by Dakota Johnson, who is nowhere near an old woman. It could be that we are getting a brand-new take on the character. The Spider-Man she supports might not be Spider-Man at all but Julia Carpenter. Carpenter is known as Spider-Woman and is portrayed by Sydney Sweeney in the film.

Even odder is that, a new rumor has indicated that many Spider-People will be featured in the film. While fans might want Tom Holland, they are getting the other two beloved Spider-Man heroes.

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Will Reportedly Appear in ‘Madame Web’

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will return as Spider-Man in #MadameWeb Their appearance will be similar to that in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse#Sony #Marvel pic.twitter.com/reRpUOa0wt — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) August 17, 2023

Based on a new rumor from Marvel Updates on Twitter (Now, X), Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will reportedly appear in Madame Web. Their appearance and inclusion are compared to how they appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home. While we are unsure about the Multiverse aspects of the Sony universe, this makes sense.

One of the biggest Multiverse crossovers happened in No Way Home when Tom Hardy was transported to the MCU, leaving behind some of the symbiote. Another character, Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton), has also made the jump. Keaton first appeared as Vulture in Spider-Man: Far From Home and then appeared via a post-credits scene in Morbius.

One could theorize that Keaton returning to Sony Spider-Man films means he is setting up the Sinister Six, which would need a Spider-Man to battle them. However, why not have multiple Spider-People instead?

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have expressed interest in returning to their respective roles, and plenty of rumors are tying both to new Spider-Man films. Sam Raimi has also been reported to return to direct Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire. Madame Web might bring both back into the fold, allowing both to head to sequels or reboots of their own Spider-Man universes.

This rumor is even more interesting because it could indicate that Tom Holland is done with portraying Spider-Man. The young actor has spoken in depth about wanting to hang up his tights, and that could be happening sooner than we think.

Before the industry strikes, Tom Holland was busy with an acting hiatus. He revealed that the conversations for the fourth movie were beginning but only in the early stages. This delay in production and his want to leave behind the role of Spider-Man might lead him to step away completely.

Though it would be a massive hit to the MCU not to have Holland return, he could be replaced by Sydney Sweeney, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. Fans would want to see Holland back, but allowing any of the three mentioned actors to take over would be a welcomed change.

Madame Web could be the Multiverse movie that allows multiple iterations of Spider-People to work together, effectively bringing in the Sinister Six. The film is slated for a February 6, 2024, release date. Shortly after, Kraven the Hunter will release in August 2024. Kraven could appear in Madame Web, along with Venom, Vulture, and Morbius.

Should this happen, it would mean the Sinister Six is Sony’s next big plan. It would also mean bringing in Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Sydney Sweeney together would set up their Spider-Man universe for the foreseeable future.

Related: Deleted ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Scene Completely Changes Peter Parker’s MCU Legacy

This is all just wild speculation and rumors, but if the MCU can get away with Multiverse magic, so can Sony. Madame Web is only six months away, and we will certainly find out what sort of cameos and crazy plot details Sony has been harboring.

What do you think of Madame Web bringing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!