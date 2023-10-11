Marvel Just Recast Original ‘Spider-Man’ Trilogy Actor

As Marvel Studios continues to move forward with Phase Five and the overarching Multiverse Saga, one classic character from Sony’s Spider-Man Universe has been recast for a new project.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite complaints, continues to expand. Next to join the roster of over 30 movies will be November’s The Marvels (2023) from Nia DaCosta, while Loki Season 2 currently airs on Disney+ and continues the studio’s small-screen endeavors.

Ever since the Russo Brothers’ Infinity Saga finale, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), as well as the Marvel Phase Three epilogue, Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), reception towards the MCU has seemingly been on a downward spiral.

The coronavirus pandemic derailed Phase Four plans, with the Marvel franchise shifting its debut to Disney+. WandaVision was followed by the likes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, while on the big screen, audiences encountered Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), among others.

As the studio, and by extension, The Walt Disney Company, battle viewers’ superhero fatigue, aiming to get them back on side with the return of Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief, more new projects are on their way soon.

This year was reportedly meant to be jam-packed with projects on Disney+; instead, just Secret Invasion and now Loki have debuted out of a list that at one point included Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (formerly Agatha: Coven of Chaos), Ironheart, What If…? Season 2, and Echo.

It now looks like Echo, starring Alaqua Cox as the eponymous hero, will air in its entirety in January 2024, with Agatha: Darkhold Diaries coming in Fall 2024, as well as Ironheart. Daredevil: Born Again is now expected in 2025 after the Screen Actors Guild and Association of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes caused production delays.

One other show set to air in late 2024 is the latest addition to the MCU’s Spider-Man franchise.

The most recognizable live-action Spider-Man movies are Sony’s early 2000s Spider-Man trilogy from director Sam Raimi, The Amazing Spider-Man duet from Marc Webb, and Jon Watts’ trilogy in the MCU. Tobey Maguire starred as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007), with Andrew Garfield taking up the classic Marvel Comics character in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing-Spider Man 2 (2014).

In 2016, Tom Holland would make waves with his interpretation of Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War (2016), later going on to star in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

While the jury is still out on whether Holland will return to the live-action Marvel universe, he did, after all, make everyone — including girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) — forget he existed, reports have circulated that Spider-Man 4 was being discussed prior to the strikes delaying those talks.

The fourth Spider-Man installment may be a long way off, and while Marvel’s Kevin Feige and Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal discuss the film, fans of the New York wallcrawler can get their next dose of Spidey in 2024’s Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year was first announced during Disney+ Day 2021, and since then, information has trickled out regarding this new animated project. Taking place in an alternate timeline, Spider-Man: Freshman Year essentially follows the same trajectory as the live-action introduction of Spider-Man; however, instead of Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr. in live-action) mentoring Peter Parker, it is Norman Osborn.

It was recently reported that Spider-Man: Freshman Year will debut in November 2024, with the cast list recently released. And many characters, including Peter Parker and Harry Osborn, have been recast for this new MCU offering.

What If…? Peter Parker actor Hudson Thames will take on the role of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Freshman Year, as previously reported. Furthermore, Harry Osborn, made famous in live-action by the likes of James Franco (Spider-Man) and Dane DeHaan (The Amazing Spider-Man 2), has also been recast for this new animated TV show.

According to a cast listing, and joining Hudson Thames as the new Spider-Man characters will be Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song as Nico Minoru, Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius, Kari Wahlgren as Aunt May, and Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn, the U.S. Copyright Office notes (via Comic Book Movie and Cosmic Circus).

Zeno Robinson is known for lending his voice talents to projects like Bleach: Thousand-Year War and Harley Quinn.

Harry Osborn is yet to appear in the official MCU, but with the Multiverse being a main factor in this latest Phase, it could only be a matter of time until a past version of Harry Osborn materializes or a new one specifically from the current universe turns up.

What are your thoughts on these Spider-Man characters being recast? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!