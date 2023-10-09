Disney Cancels Beloved ‘Spider-Man’ Villain Series

Disney has canceled yet another series, and this time, a Spider-Man villain was on the chopping block.

Disney has been in something of a downward spiral in the last year, with a series of high-profile film flops losing the company an estimated $900 million. In order to try to staunch the wound and get back in the black, CEO Bob Iger has been making a lot of controversial moves, including turning ESPN into a sports gambling app, abandoning the biggest streaming audience in the world, and doing everything he can to get rid of traditional television.

Now, Topher Grace, the original Venom of Spider-Man 3 (2007), has been canceled.

More specifically, the sitcom Home Economics, which starred Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, and Jimmy Tatro for three seasons on the Disney-owned network ABC, has been canceled (per Deadline). It was one of the few remaining scripted comedy series on ABC.

Topher Grace starred as Eddie Brock, AKA the symbiotic alien villain Venom, in the third and generally least-liked Sam Raimi Spider-Man movie. It was the first live-action film appearance of the character, who has only become more prominent in pop culture since.

Currently, Tom Hardy plays a different, more anti-heroic version of the Spider-Man villain in the Sony Venom franchise, which fits with the changing tone of the character over time. Most recently, Hardy reprised the character for a brief post-credits scene in the Tom Holland film Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), in which he had apparently been pulled into the Marvel Cinematic Universe by the shenanigans of that version of Peter Parker and Doctor Strange.

While Topher Grace only faced off against Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire version) the one time, the actor has frequently expressed willingness to return as Eddie Brock at some point.

Considering the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going all-in on the Multiverse concept, allowing Disney to bring in characters from the Fox and Sony movies, we very well could see multiple Venom variants in the future. The upcoming super hush-hush Avengers: Secret Wars has been speculated to include basically every actor who has ever appeared in a Marvel-related project, so why not more Topher Grace?

The future of the MCU Spider-Man series is currently in limbo. While Disney can ill afford not to make another Tom Holland movie, there is no indication of when the actor might return as Peter Parker.

At least, in the meantime, Spider-Man fans have the Miles Morales version of the character in the Spider-Verse movies, which have even more likelihood of bringing in long-unused characters like the Topher Grace Venom alongside brief glimpses of Andrew Garfield and multiple different versions of New York City.

Given that Topher Grace has a lot more time on his hands, this might be the ideal time to get another Venom in the mix.

