Anticipated ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff Officially Canceled

Sony has been busy with its Spider-Man universe, putting together many spinoffs that would ultimately lead to a grand universe where Tom Holland’s Peter Parker would presumably arrive. Sony will now be without one of those spinoffs, as it has been officially canceled.

Related: The Next ‘Spider-Man’ Installment Gets Exciting New Update

Spider-Man is just like Batman in terms of the hero having a hugely important slate of villains that make the hero’s journey much more important. That’s not to say every hero does not have essential villains, but Peter Parker having to go toe-to-toe with the Sinister Six makes his life far more dangerous than most other heroes.

However, Sony has been playing around with those villains as the studio has turned many of them into anti-heroes. Take Venom, for instance. Tom Hardy has occupied the role for two films, and his third and final are upcoming. Instead of portraying the villain like the monster he usually is, Venom in the Sony films is more campy. Though the symbiote can sometimes be monstrous, he exists to do the right thing essentially.

That could also be the case for the upcoming Kraven the Hunter movie, though that might be where Sony is introducing the long-standing Spider-Man villain so that he can eventually join the Sinister Six team that has been teased for years. El Muerto was also another random choice, but one that could have led to a bigger antagonistic presence for Peter Parker.

Villains wouldn’t completely surround Parker, as Madame Web is set to premiere soon and will introduce the clairvoyant ally of the Spider-Man universe, along with Sydney Sweeney making her superhero debut as Spider-Woman.

Sadly, this will be Parker’s only ally, as the Silver Sable spinoff has officially been canceled.

‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff ‘Silver Sable Writer’ Officially Canceled

While speaking to Comicbook.com, former Silver Sable writer Lindsey Anderson Beer revealed the heartbreaking news that she was no longer attached to the Spider-Man spinoff and cast doubt that the project would move forward with someone else. According to Beer:

“It was something that Sony was looking at and then, as far as I know, is not currently developing. I had to hop off that to another project at the time. I was only on it as — people hire writers as, it’s called a ‘weekly,’ I was helping them out. But yeah, I’m not sure.”

Beer is about to release her directorial debut with Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, debuting on Paramount+ on October 6. She is also the screenwriter behind Disney’s upcoming live-action Bambi movie, so we imagine she is busy. It is rather tragic that Silver Sable has been stopped, as it could have emerged as one of the better Sony/Marvel team-up films.

Silver Sable and Black Cat were initially supposed to team up in a limited series for Disney + called Silver & Black, but that was canceled in 2020. Beer recalled to The Hollywood Reporter, “I really love that project, and I do hope it can still happen in some way. It keeps going through different thoughts.”

Related: Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ Gets Disappointing Update

The initial idea was to have both Black Cat and Silver Sable in a movie together, but then they separated to be in their own titles. Now, the entire project has been canceled. Spider-Man could do well with some of his allies being introduced and more Marvel heroines taking center stage other than Balck Widow and Captain Marvel. Hopefully, the project can be revived at a later date.

What do you think of Silver Sable being canceled? Does this affect the Spider-Man universe more? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!