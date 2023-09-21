Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ Gets Disappointing Update

While many of us would like to explore Tom Holland’s interpretation of Spider-Man further, the actor’s trilogy just received a disappointing update.

The Tom Holland-led Spider-Man trilogy, comprising Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), has captivated audiences worldwide. This trilogy, directed by Jon Watts, reimagines the iconic web-slinger with a fresh and youthful perspective, seamlessly integrating Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Holland’s charismatic portrayal of Peter Parker brings a relatable and endearing quality to the character, while the films expertly balance high-stakes superhero action with heartfelt coming-of-age moments.

With a dynamic supporting cast including Zendaya, playing MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, and Jon Favreau playing “Happy” Hogan, these films have garnered critical acclaim and commercial success, solidifying Holland’s Spider-Man as a central figure in the Marvel cinematic landscape.

Holland’s portrayal of the arachnid superhero garnered a massive fan following and ignited discussions about potential sequels, crossovers, and story arcs, additionally earning the British actor the headline of an all-new Avengers ride in Disneyland Resort — more specifically, giving Spider-Man his own Disney ride, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.

While future standalone films, appearances in other Marvel productions, or other projects have remained speculative, a Marvel executive recently revealed a rather disappointing update on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy — which allowed Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire (who was the first actor to complete a Spider-Man trilogy) to reprise their roles as Peter Parker and Spider-Man for its last installment.

Per a recent report, Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding revealed the unsurprising name of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy, referring to it as the “Home” trilogy in “Spider-Man: No Way Home: The Art of the Movie” artbook.

The Marvel executive said: “The Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies starring Tobey Maguire were really the entrance into modern Super Hero cinema in a lot of ways, and both Andrew Garfield, in the Amazing Spider-Man films, and Tom Holland, in our ‘Home’ trilogy, have only enhanced the legacy of the silver screen web-slinger across two decades.”

The underwhelming update seems obvious, considering that all three titles of Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man movies have the word “home” in them. However, Marvel executives naming a trilogy within the Marvel Cinematic Universe is unprecedented, as Holland’s three-movie collection is only one of six complete trilogies headlined by an MCU character.

Not even Chris Hemsworth’s Thor trilogy — which became a divisive four-film collection in 2022 — has an official name of its own. Neither does Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man trilogy, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man three-film collection, Chris Evans’ Captain America series, the Guardians of the Galaxy saga featuring Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldaña, or, surprisingly, the Avengers films.

As Disney and Marvel Studios continue to bring superhero stories to life — and causing polarized opinions in the process — Sony is giving the House of Mouse a tough competition.

Sony is also making efforts to expand its own Spider-Man universe, with Miles Morales’ Spider-Verse set to become a trilogy — as well as a smashing success in the box office —and other projects like Tom Hardy’s Venom films, Mobius featuring Jared Leto, and the upcoming premiere of Kraven the Hunter featuring Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

