‘Spider-Verse’ Gives Disney Tough Competition

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases this weekend, but initial reviews and scores are already coming in.

Across the Spider-Verse is the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The film introduced fans to Miles Morales’s version of Spider-Man, along with several multiverse variants like Gwen, Peter Parker, Spider-Man Noir, and Spider-Ham. Using several different styles, the film blew audiences away for its animation and design.

The sequel has been long-awaited for fans who also received news of a third installment sometime next year. The wait seems to have paid off, though, as early reviews of the film are full of praise and excitement. The film debuted with a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes and is already being looked at to knock animation out of the park this year.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie took audiences by storm as well, with the biggest worldwide opening weekend for an animated film as well as being the highest-grossing film based on a video game. As of today, it’s officially beaten out Frozen (2013) to become the second-highest grossing animated film of all time. Super Mario Bros. remains second behind Frozen II (2019), but has still dealt a major blow to Disney.

Now with Across the Spider-Verse swinging into theaters this weekend, it presents another competitor to Disney. Elemental is set for release mid-June, but is already facing backlash and disappointing reviews as the studio has done minimal promotion for its latest Pixar film. Wish is the penultimate animated film for The Walt Disney Company this year as a sendoff for its 100th anniversary.

The film will seemingly pull a page from Spider-Verse’s book and will use a mix of 2D and 3D animation to tell Asha’s story. It also seemingly marks the return of an actual villain to Disney animated storytelling, something that fans have long been asking for. However, Disney again seems to be failing in promoting the film, and there’s been little information given.

With an initial score of 97% of tons of positive and excited review already out for Across the Spider-Verse, as well as the success of Super Mario Bros., it seems as though Disney has some major competition in animation this year. Spider-Man fans, get excited for what’s shaping up to be an incredible dive into the Spider-Verse.

Are you excited for the next installment in the Spider-Verse? Share your thoughts in the comments below!