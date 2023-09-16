Disney Confirms Opening Date of New Avengers Location

Good news, prospective superheroes – a new feature is coming to Avengers Campus.

When the Walt Disney Company announced that it was purchasing Marvel Entertainment in 2009, it seemed inevitable that the Avengers would eventually make their way into Disney Parks across the globe.

Surely enough, the first attraction inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe – the Iron Man Experience – opened at Hong Kong Disneyland in 2017. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle joined it to form Stark Expo, Disney’s first Marvel land, in 2019.

Two additional Marvel lands have since opened at Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris. While both are known as Avengers Campus and home to Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, Disneyland Paris has an Iron Man and Captain Marvel roller coaster known as Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, and Disneyland Resort has Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!

Both California Adventure and Walt Disney Studios Park also feature an array of Marvel-inspired restaurants and shops. California Adventure lost one of its locations earlier this week with the permanent closure of Avengers Superstore – however, it’s set to welcome another next week.

On Monday (September 18), California Adventure will welcome a new store named Avengers Vault. Unlike Avengers Superstore, which was in Hollywoodland, this new gift shop will be located actually within Avengers Campus and retail a selection of superhero-themed products.

Not sure if this will be the entrance or exit of the Avengers Vault store coming to Disney California Adventure officially on September 18 but the the sign has been added above the doors!

The store is set to surround guests with secret artifacts collected by the Avengers throughout the years, “such as an orphaned Captain America shield found by Ant-Man, an empty Iron Man armor suit webbed up by Spider-Man, and foreign Infinity Stones uncovered by the Hulk.”

For 2 years, Super Heroes have been assembling across space and time to train the next generation of heroes. They use the Avengers Campus as a hub for multi-world exploration, keeping unique artifacts they’ve collected here. However, the most powerful relics of their collection have been kept closed in the Avengers Vault… until now.

Cast Members working in the store are described by Disney as having “Level 7 clearance,” which allows them to “handle these powerful artifacts and ensure that they don’t end up in the wrong hands – such as HYDRA, hostile Skrulls or Loki variants.”

Avengers Vault will join three existing retail locations in the land: Collector’s Warehouse, WEB Suppliers, and Campus Supply Pod.

