Disney Replaces Avengers After Mass Marvel Exodus

Things are not looking incredible for Marvel Studios as predicted cutbacks and delays continue to halt progress on Earth’s mightiest heroes. Although a mass Marvel exodus was previously reported, Marvel and Disney already have replacements waiting in the wings.

Despite reports of superhero fatigue, the MCU is still ripe with stories yet to be told. Many of which have been craved by fans since the first Avengers movie. The question is, can the studios deliver?

Marvel: Beyond the Multiverse

Although Disney CEO Bob Iger recently stated that the rescheduling and setbacks were being made for the franchise’s good, several Marvel mainstays have already departed from the studio.

From The Direct, Iger was quoted saying,

“We’re focused on improving the quality of our films and on better economics, not just reducing the number of titles we release but also the cost per title…”

But he also said,

“We’re maximizing the full impact of our titles by embracing the multiple distribution windows at our disposal, enabling consumers to access their content in multiple ways.”

There’s something suspicious about the latter half of that quote. Cutting back on the cost and number of titles is one thing; both Marvel and Disney have done it before, but “maximizing the impact” of their titles suggests something entirely different.

Considering that Marvel still plans to continue with the Kang Dynasty narrative and other films like The Marvels and Secret Wars, the studio is interested in continuing the franchise, but maybe not with the same cast.

While some fans call for a complete reboot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio’s announcements suggest something entirely different. The age of the Avengers will end, and a new wave of heroes is likely underway.

One of the biggest pieces of evidence is the upcoming Deadpool 3. Not only is the sequel set to be the next Multiverse of Madness as far as fan service is concerned, but it’s also predicted that it will finally usher the X-Men into the MCU.

It was recently announced that Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as a more comic-accurate Wolverine, which led some to suspect that he would lead the rest of the academy into the franchise shortly after that. Additionally, the X-Men aren’t the only team on Marvel’s payroll.

The Fantastic Four, the Eternals, and even the New Avengers all have the means to make their MCU debuts; all they need is a script and the word “go.” However, all the wishful thinking in the world won’t be enough to make them happen without the right direction from Marvel.

While there has been no formal announcement from the studio, there is definitely a growing interest in heroes outside their typical roster. Even Thor has once again been overshadowed by Loki and the TVA. How long will it be before another team takes the Avengers’ place?

