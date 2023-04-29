Disney Park Unveils Tomorrowland’s Avengers Transformation

Avengers, assemble – a new Marvel experience just arrived at Hong Kong Disneyland.

California Adventure and Walt Disney Studios may have Avengers Campus, but Hong Kong Disneyland is actually home to the first Marvel land in any Disney Park.

The Avengers have taken up a large corner of Hong Kong Disneyland’s Tomorrowland – also known as Stark Expo Hong Kong – since 2017, with two attractions totally unique to the Park: Iron Man Experience and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle!

Now, Marvel’s presence in the Park is growing even bigger with the debut of Marvel Season of Super Heroes.

From April 29 to June 22, 2023, Hong Kong Disneyland invites Guests to “channel their inner Super Heroes and unleash playful new powers.”

The event is concentrated in Tomorrowland, where Guests can enjoy Calling All Heroes: Avengers and Heroes of Tomorrow Assemble. Described as an “immersive processional,” this sees a different lineup of superheroes each day take to the Tomorrowland Stage.

Before the show, young Guests in Marvel-inspired outfits are invited to drop by the Expo Assembly Station and collect a Hero Badge (available on a first-come-first-serve basis) to wear as they walk side by side with the Avengers in the processional.

Several new or rare characters will also be available for meet-and-greets throughout the day, with Doctor Strange (2016)’s Wong making his in-Park debut.

Guests can also enjoy merchandise, food, and beverages exclusive to Marvel Season of Super Heroes. With the upcoming release of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (2023), it’s only fitting that that includes a selection of Baby Groot-themed snacks, such as a limited edition talking popcorn bucket, cookies, lemon tarts, and soft-serve float drinks.

Tomorrowland’s Starliner Diner has been fitted out especially for the occasion, offering what’s possibly the most exciting Avengers-themed food item we’ve heard of to date: the Infinity Stone Jelly Soda. Powerful, yet tasty.

Marvel Season of Super Heroes runs at Hong Kong Disneyland until June 22, 2023. A similar event is set to debut at Shanghai Disneyland in May, while a month honoring Marvel superheroes is slated to take place at Disney World in September as a part of the Disney100 celebrations.