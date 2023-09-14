Disney Immediately Shuts Down Avengers Location Forever, All Guests Removed

If you have ever been to Disneyland, you know it is very easy to spend your money.

Now, there is one store that is saying goodbye to guests as of today.

Disney California Adventure is home to many shops, but one of the newest came with the opening of Rogers The Musical, which debuted at The Hyperion Theater this year. The Disneyland attraction Rogers The Musical is a marvel of cross-platform creativity: the Walt Disney Company gets to use Captain America and Avengers IP from movies that it has already produced for a meta-joke in the Disney Plus series Hawkeye (2021), starring a bemused Jeremy Renner, that eventually becomes a real-life production at Disney California Adventure park.

Although the brief glimpse of the fictional Rogers: The Musical we saw in Hawkeye seemed to primarily involve the climactic New York City battle of The Avengers (2012), the real-life production involved much more. From Steve Rogers turning into a superhuman hero at Camp Lehigh as seen in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) before our very eyes, to the Hamilton-style performance of “I Can Do This All Day” which pulls in each Avengers from Iron Man to Hulk to Thor, and more — the performance had rave reviews during its very short run.

Rogers: The Musical made its debut on June 30, 2023 at the Hyperion Theater. It presented a theatrical reimagining of the life of the Star-Spangled Man with a Plan, Steve Rogers. Audiences witnessed his journey from bony to beefy during WWII, then his eventual team up with the legendary Avengers. Lastly, feature his time-travelling mission to save the world, but more importantly, find love. Most recently, we announced that the cast album would soon be available for enjoyment!

That being said, the show is still tragically shut down, and with that closure comes the closure of Avengers Superstore. The store was a pop up show and was being used in a space that Disney seems to not know what to do with. The space has been used as other stores in the past, and even a banquet hall. When guests discussed the closure of the location, many were hoping that Disney would decide to do something permanent and make an addition to the Avengers Campus space.

Below, you can see a look at the store that has now been shut down.

One guest said, “I was hoping they would expand Avengers Campus into the Hollywood Backlot area, but maybe they are going to put the avatar experience in thar area if it turns out to actually be a ride”, while another added, “It should be something that’s not a store. Perhaps some sort of…spinning attraction showcasing possible future technology. Pipe dream, maybe”.

That being said, the new Avengers Vault store will be opening on September 18.

Speaking of Marvel, we have some big Avengers Campus news as well. Although Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure are fun rides, many have been awaiting news on what was promised to be a major E-ticket attraction.

Initial information revealed that the ride would see the Avengers face off against King Thanos in the multiverse, but now, we have concept art of the ride vehicle, which resembles a ship that we will fly in. No opening date has been revealed as of yet. All of this was announced at Destination D23, find more info here.

When guests visit Avengers Campus, they can meet iconic characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange.

Are you sad to see this Avengers store closing? What would you like to see take its place?

