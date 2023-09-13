Rogers: The Musical Makes A Triumphant Return

‘Rogers: The Musical’ was originally a meta, self-aware, ‘Hamilton’-style sequence that originated on Marvel TV series Hawkeye on Disney+. The absurd yet hilarious musical number, along with its infectious song, “I Can Do This All Day,” created a cult following. Endless memes, social media posts, and fan reactions later, D23 Expo 2022 revealed that the overwhelming fan response led to the decision to bring this musical parody to the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure, adjacent to the Marvel-themed Avengers Campus.

It would become one of the most highly-anticipated attractions of the year since the Hyperion remained unused since 2020. Marvel fans were excited by the news but surprised that it would be a limited-time event. However, Disney would pull out all the stops to promote their summer showcase.

‘Rogers: The Musical’ made its debut on June 30, 2023 at the Hyperion Theater. It presented a theatrical reimagining of the life of the Star-Spangled Man with a Plan, Steve Rogers. Audiences witnessed his journey from bony to beefy during WWII, then his eventual team up with the legendary Avengers. Lastly, feature his time-travelling mission to save the world, but more importantly, find love.

This campy, yet endearing performance would star a stellar cast of performers who sang and danced the story of Captain America, along with other fan-favorites like the surly spy, Nick Fury, and the intrepid agent, Peggy Carter. Most fans were hoping Disney would extend the new musical past its final run on August 31. Unfortunately, ‘Rogers: The Musical’ delivered its last performance on its exit date. Disney guests would give the cast a overwhelming standing ovation.

🫡 Rogers: The Musical. The cast and crew wave goodbye after their final show. pic.twitter.com/3VGpkTNrEY — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) September 1, 2023

While many are optimistic that Disney will make this super soldier sensation a permanent fixture at Hyperion one day, the musical will be returning as an album. Disney is hoping to capitalize on the musical’s fanfare as songs like “Save the City” generated over 1 million streams since its opening.

The new companion album will feature 12 tracks from the popular stage musical. It will only be commercially offered as a digital download or through streaming services. There has been no update if it will be released on hardcopies like CD, vinyl or cassette.

“Rogers: The Musical” the album from Walt Disney Records will be available this Friday, September 15, 2023.

Should Disney bring back ‘Rogers: The Musical?’ What should replace it at the Hyperion Theater?