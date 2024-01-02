Walt Disney World Crowds Soar for First Time Since 2020, Proving Disney May Be on a Comeback

Nature is finally healing, although any guest currently dealing with the crowds at Walt Disney World might have a few choice words on the matter.

According to information shared by Thrill Data, an online website that tracks wait time and crowd levels at theme parks around the world, Friday, December 29, 2023, was the busiest day at Walt Disney World since the Florida resort reopened in 2020 after shutting down for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since shutting down in 2020, theme parks around the world have taken a major hit in attendance. Earlier this year, TEA/AECOM reported numbers from theme parks around the world since 2020, which showed a trend between Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. According to the numbers, Universal Orlando had been steadily climbing in attendance while most of the Walt Disney World parks dropped. As of 2023, both Universal Orlando parks had a higher attendance number than EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom while Magic Kingdom maintained the number one spot.

In a post shared by industry insider Scott Gustin on X/Twitter over the weekend, according to wait times posted by Thrill Data, December 29, 2023, finally saw Walt Disney World experiencing pre-COVID numbers for the first time in three years.

Based on attraction wait time data via @ThrillData, Friday, Dec. 29 was the most crowded day at Walt Disney World since the parks reopened in July 2020. pic.twitter.com/Hmespt4Luq — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 30, 2023

During the Christmas and New Year’s Eve holiday week, Inside the Magic reported on other records the Orlando House of Mouse was breaking, including Genie+ reaching record-high prices and selling out throughout the parks, Lightning Lanes and Stand-by Queues being completely unavailable for thousands of guests due to the large attendance, wait times reaching upwards of several hours, and a large number of attractions breaking down.

Reaching those pre-2020 numbers means good news for the park, which has had a pretty rough year amid an ongoing battle with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, complaints about increased Annual Pass and vacation prices, and concerns shared online about a declining park experience for guests. Although crowds seem to have dropped with the passing of the holiday weekend, it remains to be seen what 2024 has in store for the Disney parks, but if the trend continues, be sure to be prepared for an overall increase in wait times and crowds.

Did you brave the parks this New Year’s Eve? Let us know your experience in the comments below!