Disney Reigns Supreme Against Ron DeSantis, Smashes Multiple Theme Park Records

In a historic year for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World Resort, Disney World reigned supreme against DeSantis after the governor made numerous attempts to sink the theme park giant. Disney ended things with a big bang across all of its theme parks in Orlando.

Disney World Sets Multiple Records, Makes Ron DeSantis Irrelevant

2023 was a year where we saw Ron DeSantis start a political and legal war against Disney, with the Florida governor setting his sites on Disney World. In April of 2023, Disney made headlines after the theme park giant went after DeSantis and filed a historic lawsuit that would land Walt Disney World into the arms of DeSantis, where cases were filed left and right, with comments being made and interviews setting the record straight.

Despite DeSantis’ attempts to bring down the House of Mouse, Disney continues to show its power over Florida. In the final weeks and days of 2023, Disney World broke multiple theme park records and demonstrated immense dominance over the vacation industry, with thousands of people showing up to EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Just days ago, for the first time in the theme park’s history, the multiple-park Genie+ option for the Disney paid service on the My Disney Experience mobile app sold out in record time, indicating just how busy and willing folks were to spend their end-of-the-year festivities at the most magical place on earth. Wait times also hit over 5 hours at the theme parks, with folks selling out the reservations for the parks on numerous occasions.

Genie+ also sold out for multiple days at the Disney World Resort theme parks, indicating how busy the parks have been since the week before Christmas. As we enter the first week of 2024, things have died down with the off-season officially beginning, but wait times and tickets are still in high demand, leading many to stay away from Disney World until things genuinely die down.

Numerous Disney World attractions started to break with all the large crowds inside the theme parks, leading to even higher wait times a few days before the start of the new year. Even the top rides had issues just this past weekend, as wait times soared and theme park reservations continued to sell out despite DeSantis’ numerous attempts to lead folks away from the House of Mouse.

The Florida Governor is hoping to have a chance to run for President this year, with the 2024 Presidential elections just eleven months away. But his feud with Disney has landed him in hot waters with his constituents and Disney fans alike, with many Republicans feeling that his continuous shots towards the theme park giant have hurt his governorship and chances at ever running the country.

But with more possible court dates in the coming months, Disney will continue to do battle with DeSantis, with one clear winner coming out on top by the end of this year.