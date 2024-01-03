Disney World Handing Out FREE Days and Nights, But There’s a Catch

The jewel in the Disney Parks’ crown is Walt Disney World Resort. The sprawling feat of theme park engineering–located in Orlando, Central Florida–welcomes millions of guests each year, and now, for a select bunch, a stay at Disney World just got a whole lot cheaper.

As 2024 begins, offers and discounts for Disney World stays are coming thick and fast. Guests can win an $8,000 vacation with one click. Disney+ subscribers can also receive a free dining plan on select four-day, four-night stays. Now, a new offer has entered the arena: Guests can receive up to four days and nights for FREE when booking a vacation before March 28, 2024.

But there’s a catch. This offer is only valid for bookings made in the UK and Ireland. These international guests will not only get up to four free days and nights depending on their chosen resort hotel but will also receive a 14-day theme park ticket for the price of a seven-day ticket, complimentary Memory Maker for the whole trip, and a free $200 gift card to use while on vacation.

To qualify for the “Free Nights and Days” package, guests must book before March 28. The amount of free nights and days is dependent on the type of accommodation chosen at the time of booking. For example, when testing the offer at the time of publication, a two-adult, 14-night stay at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort included two nights free, with a saving of £282.08 (approx. $356) for a standard room at the value hotel.

Prices and discounted amounts will vary across value, moderate, and deluxe resort offerings, as will the type of room (standard, preferred, resort view, etc.). Information can be found on Disney Holidays, and per the email, the offer is valid “during most school holidays.”

Disney World is changing in 2024.

For those hoping to utilize the offer this year or those already with plans to go, the Walt Disney World Resort is going through numerous changes in 2024. Operationally, the Disney resort is doing away with the theme park reservation system, or park passes, as well as the park hopper function, which allows guests to head to another park from 2 p.m. The coveted Disney Dining Plan is also back after being absent for many years.

In terms of the rides and lands across Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, January sees a number of attraction closures come into effect. Big Thunder Mountain, Frozen Ever After, Kali River Rapids, and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will all have shutdowns, with the latter two rides closing indefinitely. Later this year, Disney is projected to open Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which will replace Splash Mountain. An opening date is not yet confirmed.

